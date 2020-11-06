 

India's Biggest Talent Hunt Exam TALLENTEX enters Gulf Countries

- Online exam to be conducted in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait

- NRI Students will get scholarship up to INR 5 crore and cash prize up to INR 15 lakh

KOTA, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talent Search Examination- Tallentex, conducted by India's premier test prep institute Allen Career Institute to encourage talented students in India, is going overseas for the first time for NRI students. "Tallentex Overseas 2021" is being organized to identify, nurture, encourage and reward talented students outside the country's borders. Now, not only talented students from India but also from abroad (NRI) will participate and get recognized at a global level.

Wholetime Executive, Mr. Keshav Maheshwari of Allen Career Institute remarked, "Tallentex Overseas 2021 is a massive platform for appreciating the talented NRI students from gulf countries. It is going to not only serve as a tool for students to benchmark their preparation/performance within a pool of GCC as well as Indian students but also provide them a detailed analysis as per ALLEN standards highlighting their individual areas of strength/improvement." "Almost all Top Rankers from ALLEN (Top AIRs in Engineering and Medical) have been Tallentex candidates in the past- as we have been able to identify and nurture them for their future," he added.

This year, NRI students of class 5th to 10th from Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait will participate in Tallentex Overseas. The exam will be organized in online mode on 4th December. Registration for the same has already started, and students have started registering in great numbers. Indian students are excited about Tallentex; the same level of enthusiasm and excitement is being seen in overseas NRI students.

Through this examination, scholarships up to INR 5 Crore and cash prizes of INR 15 lakh will be awarded to the successful NRI students. Along with the registration in Tallentex overseas, students will also get Allen's Online Test Series free of cost to align their future preparation. It's worth noting that till the year 2020, 8.46 lac students have already participated in TALLENTEX.

Contribution for Covid Relief Fund

Founder Director Rajesh Maheshwari told us that not only will the participants be encouraged and rewarded by Allen Career Institute through this talent search examination, but also a contribution will be made to the Covid Relief Fund i.e. 5% of the registration fee of each student will be donated to aid in Covid relief efforts.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328441/TALLENTEX__Logo.jpg 



