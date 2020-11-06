 

SmallRig Brought Lightweight Matte Box into Reality

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmallRig Lightweight Matte Box is officially launched, aiming to prevent glare interference, unveil the scene clearly and protect the lens during outdoor shooting.

SmallRig Lightweight Matte Box

SmallRig Lightweight Matte Box

Top flag is made of ultra-light carbon fiber, and the net weight of the Matte Box is only 295g.

Strong Compatibility

Designed to prevent stray or unwanted light from entering the lens, the matte box fits lenses up to 114mm in diameter. It can also be adapted to different sizes of SLR and cinema lenses by changing the lens adapter rings of 67mm-114mm, 72mm-114mm, 77mm-114mm, or 82mm-114mm. The matte box can hold two 3.4 x 4" or 4 x 5.65" filters at the same time and features independent slots to attach the filters more stably.

Delicate Design

Filmmakers can pull out the filters easily from the side without leaving fingerprints on the glass when unscrewing the top thumbscrew. The extinction treatment inside the main frame can effectively prevent the reflections. The carbon fiber top flag can be adjusted to regulate the amount of light entering the lens. Moreover, it can be folded inward to protect the lens.

Multiple Mounting Options

Aiming to develop the whole ecosystem for filmmakers and allow complete mounting solutions, the main frame features multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes to satisfy the mounting needs. Meanwhile, the 1/4"-20 screw hole on the bottom of the main frame allows the 15mm rod support to be mounted.

SmallRig 15mm LWS Rod Support for Matte Box

Providing firmly support to camera lens, SmallRig 15mm LWS Rod Support for Matte Box features half-open rod clamps to allow direct insertion of the rods into the 15mm LWS rod system without disassembling other accessories. The 15mm LWS support can be adjusted 30mm vertically and 6mm horizontally to fit different lenses.  

SmallRig 95-114mm Threaded Adapter Ring

Designed to adapt lenses with a filter thread of 95mm to 114mm in diameter to mount the matte box, The ring screws onto the front of lens firmly via the thread with a low probability of looseness.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328300/SmallRig_Lightweight_Matte_Box.jpg



