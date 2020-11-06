 

BrightView to Pay $6 Million in Bonuses to Frontline Team Members

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“the Company” or “BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it would pay $6 million in one-time bonuses to frontline team members for their work during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 13,500 employees in branches across the U.S. will receive the bonus.

A BrightView Landscapes crew member tends a client's property during the coronavirus outbreak. BrightView today gave $6 million in bonuses to more than 13,500 frontline workers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Very early in the pandemic, landscaping was designated an essential service by federal and state authorities, allowing us to continue to serve our clients and help assure the safety of their properties,” said BrightView President and CEO Andrew Masterman. “For our frontline team members, this meant working outside, day after day, providing those essential services. This bonus is our way of acknowledging their work and commitment to BrightView and our clients under very difficult circumstances.”

Those eligible for the one-time bonus include frontline workers and leaders employed by BrightView on May 1, 2020 and remaining with the Company through October 31, 2020 in BrightView’s Maintenance, Development, Golf Maintenance and Tree Care businesses.

“I have never been more proud to be part of this team,” Masterman said. “Every employee in every role has stepped up during this challenging time and made significant contributions to BrightView. We created custom protocols for equipment and vehicle sanitation, personal hygiene, face coverings and social distancing that were appropriate for the nature of our work, but our frontline workers in the field still had to leave their homes every day and do the difficult work of serving our clients.”

Frontline BrightView team members eligible for the bonus will begin receiving checks over the next several days. Masterman said the bonus is one small way BrightView can show appreciation for those team members who have worked in the field with clients during these months of quarantine and lockdown.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

