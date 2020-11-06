 

Amdocs Releases First Quarter FY21 Conference Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 12:00  |  58   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Nov 12: Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour
  Investor meeting only
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer
   
Nov 17: Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 1: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
  8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 2: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 3: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual
  8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 7: Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 9: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 10: Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual
  8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 14: Cowen’s 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Amdocs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amdocs Releases First Quarter FY21 Conference Schedule ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...