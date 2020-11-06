Amdocs Releases First Quarter FY21 Conference Schedule Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.11.2020, 12:00 | 58 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 12:00 | ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021: Nov 12: Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour Investor meeting only Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer Nov 17: Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual Investor meetings only Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 1: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 2: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual Investor meetings only Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 3: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual 8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 7: Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 9: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 10: Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 14: Cowen’s 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual Investor meetings only Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Amdocs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer