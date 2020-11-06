Amdocs Releases First Quarter FY21 Conference Schedule
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021:
|Nov 12:
|Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour
|Investor meeting only
|Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer
|Nov 17:
|Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual
|Investor meetings only
|Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 1:
|42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
|8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
|Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 2:
|42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
|Investor meetings only
|Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 3:
|Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual
|8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
|Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 7:
|Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference
|Investor meetings only
|Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 9:
|UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
|Investor meetings only
|Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 10:
|Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual
|8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
|Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|Dec 14:
|Cowen’s 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual
|Investor meetings only
|Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.
