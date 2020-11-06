 

TDC Mike Parton appointed Chairman of TDC A/S Board of Directors

Bert Nordberg has chosen to step down as Chairman of TDC Board of Directors as of 31 December 2020 to devote his time and focus on his duties as Chairman of the Board of Directors in Vestas, which has accelerated its strategy to further strengthen its global position.

Mike Parton, who has been the Vice Chairman of TDC Board of Directors since 1 August 2018, will take over the position as Chairman of the Board, when Bert Nordberg steps down.

Mike Parton has over thirty years of experience in leading European telecommunications companies, and has successfully fronted several change, transformation and growth strategies in national and international telecommunications companies in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. Mike Parton is currently also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arqiva, UK's largest independent mast and infrastructure company. From October 2019 to February 2020, Mike Parton acted as interim TDC CEO and President for TDC Group.

