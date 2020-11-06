Bert Nordberg has chosen to step down as Chairman of TDC Board of Directors as of 31 December 2020 to devote his time and focus on his duties as Chairman of the Board of Directors in Vestas, which has accelerated its strategy to further strengthen its global position.

Mike Parton, who has been the Vice Chairman of TDC Board of Directors since 1 August 2018, will take over the position as Chairman of the Board, when Bert Nordberg steps down.