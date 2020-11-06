The Covid-19 pandemic and the significantly later start of the competitions "Bundesliga", "DFB Cup" and "UEFA Champions League" - as well as the change to how Bundesliga TV fees are distributed in the wake of the pandemic - mean that, in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, there will be material shifts in revenue to subsequent quarters of the financial year. The figures reported for the first quarter were also adversely affected by the ongoing restrictions on public life imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2020/2021 financial year 06-Nov-2020

Based on the information currently available, management expects the Company to almost break even in the second quarter of financial year 2020/2021. By contrast, no earnings forecast can yet be issued for the full 2020/2021 financial year at this time due to the high degree of uncertainty regarding the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 65.5 million (previous year: EUR 175.2 million). Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue was down significantly year on year at EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.4 million).

In the quarter ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR -35.8 million (previous year: profit of EUR 27 thousand). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -36.0 million (previous year: EUR -1.5 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -9.3 million (previous year: EUR 25.0 million).



Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.4 million), of which EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 8.6 million) from match operations, EUR 23.1 million (previous year: EUR 51.2 million) from TV marketing, EUR 22.4 million (previous year: EUR 24.1 million) from advertising, EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.0 million) from merchandising, and EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.