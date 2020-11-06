Amneal Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Amneal delivered another strong quarter, providing further evidence that our Amneal 2.0 strategy is positioning the company for sustained growth,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers. “While the COVID pandemic continues to affect some aspects of the business, we continue to focus on execution, improving the productivity of our operations and building a strong, diverse platform of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. We appreciate the hard work of our employees in achieving these results and supporting Amneal’s mission of bringing affordable medicines to patients.”

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $519 million, an increase of 37% compared to $378 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to $90 million from our AvKARE acquisition, and $51 million from new product launches including EluRyng and Sucralfate Oral Suspension as well as broad generic volume growth, partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1%. Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $9 million in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $265 million in prior year period. The year over year improvement was primarily driven by lower intangible asset impairment and restructuring charges, lower interest and taxes, favorable foreign exchange, and stronger underlying performance, partially offset by the prior year benefit of the gain from the reduction in the tax receivable agreement liability. Diluted loss per share in the third quarter was $0.06 compared to a loss of $2.03 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter of 2020 was $114 million, an increase of 60% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher Generic adjusted gross profit driven primarily by new launches and the addition of AvKARE. Adjusted net income(1) of $49 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12 million in prior year period, reflected higher adjusted EBITDA and lower interest expense, offset in part by higher adjusted taxes. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the third quarter of 2020 was $0.16 compared to $0.04 in the prior year period.

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Updating Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook

Amneal is updating its previously provided 2020 guidance.

Existing Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance Revised Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance Net revenue $1,875 million - $1,975 million $1,950 million - $2,000 million Adjusted gross margin 44% - 46% 41% - 42% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $400 million - $450 million $430 million - $460 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $0.45 - $0.60 $0.55 - $0.65 Operating cash flow (3) $150 million - $200 million $170 million - $220 million Capital expenditures $60 million - $70 million $60 million - $70 million Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4) Approximately 300 million Approximately 300 million

(1) Includes 100% of EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition. (2) Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE. (3) Operating cash flow excludes a $110 million cash tax refund, which was substantially received as of September 30, 2020. (4) Assumes the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of Class A and Class B shares under the if-converted method.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including, among other things, future operating results and financial performance, product development and launches, integration strategies and resulting cost reduction, market position and business strategy. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “assume,” “continue,” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, manufacturing, supply chain, financial results, financial condition, and planned capital expenditures and national and international economies; the risk that our goodwill may become impaired, which could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth through acquisitions and otherwise; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including United States federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to identify and make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted cost of goods sold, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with U.S. General Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes the conversion of all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock to shares of Class A Common Stock.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share, gross profit, gross margin, operating income or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 519,294 $ 378,283 $ 1,482,489 $ 1,229,045 Cost of goods sold 353,345 267,717 986,589 873,841 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 32,364 56,132 34,579 112,441 Gross profit 133,585 54,434 461,321 242,763 Selling, general and administrative 83,120 63,797 242,040 215,514 Research and development 44,519 38,125 126,470 139,999 In-process research and development impairment charges — 23,382 960 46,169 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,134 2,586 6,954 9,263 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses 1,041 3,131 5,403 12,682 Charges related to legal matters, net 60 14,750 5,860 14,750 Restructuring and other charges 276 20,937 2,657 29,933 Operating income (loss) 2,435 (112,274) 70,977 (225,547) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (34,895) (42,209) (111,463) (129,376) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 9,673 (12,531) 7,958 (9,684) Gain on sale of international businesses, net — — 123 6,930 Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability — 192,844 — 192,844 Other income, net 898 446 2,102 1,702 Total other (expense) income, net (24,324) 138,550 (101,280) 62,416 (Loss) income before income taxes (21,889) 26,276 (30,303) (163,131) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 144 389,668 (105,843) 375,539 Net (loss) income (22,033) (363,392) 75,540 (538,670) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 13,058 98,386 18,556 208,881 Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (8,975) (265,006) 94,096 (329,789) Net (loss) income per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s common stockholders: Class A and Class B-1 basic $ (0.06) $ (2.03) $ 0.64 $ (2.56) Class A and Class B-1 diluted $ (0.06) $ (2.03) $ 0.63 $ (2.56) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Class A and Class B-1 basic 147,558 130,729 147,377 128,822 Class A and Class B-1 diluted 147,558 130,729 148,622 128,822

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; In thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,278 $ 151,197 Restricted cash 2,372 1,625 Trade accounts receivable, net 707,103 604,390 Inventories 475,760 381,067 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,264 70,164 Related party receivables 942 1,767 Total current assets 1,543,719 1,210,210 Property, plant and equipment, net 462,438 477,997 Goodwill 522,690 419,504 Intangible assets, net 1,349,113 1,382,753 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,643 53,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 25,463 16,528 Financing lease right-of-use assets - related party 59,328 61,284 Other assets 31,142 44,270 Total assets $ 4,037,536 $ 3,665,890 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 613,619 $ 507,483 Current portion of long-term debt, net 29,776 21,479 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,527 11,874 Current portion of operating and financing lease liabilities - related party 3,895 3,601 Current portion of note payable - related party 1,000 — Related party payable - short term 8,069 5,969 Total current liabilities 667,886 550,406 Long-term debt, net 2,757,139 2,609,046 Note payable - related party 36,048 — Operating lease liabilities 34,849 43,135 Operating lease liabilities - related party 23,777 15,469 Financing lease liabilities - related party 60,490 61,463 Related party payable - long term 1,031 — Other long-term liabilities 96,188 39,583 Total long-term liabilities 3,009,522 2,768,696 Redeemable non-controlling interests 11,932 — Total stockholders' equity 348,196 346,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,037,536 $ 3,665,890

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 75,540 $ (538,670) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability — (192,884) Depreciation and amortization 175,514 152,932 Amortization of Levothyroxine Transition Agreement asset — 36,393 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (7,779) 10,552 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 6,449 4,849 Gain on sale of international businesses, net (123) (6,930) Intangible asset impairment charges 35,539 158,610 Non-cash restructuring and asset-related (credit) charges (536) 11,923 Deferred tax benefit — 371,683 Stock-based compensation 15,617 16,666 Inventory provision 56,198 67,844 Other operating charges and credits, net 6,248 5,945 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (50,748) (46,457) Inventories (80,722) (25,906) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 17,638 41,256 Related party receivables 870 (1,305) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,737 (13,932) Related party payables 1,601 25 Net cash provided by operating activities 273,043 52,594 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26,912) (42,664) Deposit for future acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (4,229) — Acquisition of intangible assets (3,250) (50,000) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (251,360) — Proceeds from surrender of corporate owned life insurance — 43,017 Proceeds from sale of international businesses, net of cash sold — 34,834 Net cash used in investing activities (285,751) (14,813) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 180,000 — Payments of principal on debt, financing leases and other (26,500) (20,250) Payments of deferred financing costs (4,102) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 216 1,385 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting (795) (926) Tax distribution to non-controlling interest (1,628) (13,494) Distribution of earnings to and acquisition of non-controlling interest (3,300) (3,543) Payments of principal on financing lease - related party (802) (1,707) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 143,089 (38,535) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 447 (967) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 130,828 (1,721) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 152,822 218,779 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 283,650 $ 217,058 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 281,278 212,738 Restricted cash - end of period 2,372 4,320 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 283,650 $ 217,058

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generics Operating Results (Unaudited; In thousands) Generics Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue – Generics $ 341,920 $ 291,021 $ 1,001,065 $ 1,008,562 Cost of goods sold 229,067 217,773 666,841 760,074 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 32,364 49,115 34,579 105,424 Gross profit 80,489 24,133 299,645 143,064 Selling, general, and administrative 13,153 14,256 42,578 52,783 Research and development 39,232 34,316 108,582 129,915 Charges related to legal matters, net 60 14,750 5,610 14,750 In-process research and development impairment charges — 23,382 960 46,169 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,132 2,586 6,947 8,218 Restructuring and other charges (536) 14,702 (158) 17,201 Other operating expenses — 502 325 4,086 Operating income (loss) $ 26,448 $ (80,361) $ 134,801 $ (130,058) Gross margin 23.5 % 8.3 % 29.9 % 14.2 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 128,047 $ 86,789 $ 384,593 $ 364,500 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (2) 37.4 % 29.8 % 38.4 % 36.1 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 82,436 $ 39,693 $ 246,771 $ 201,260

(1) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. (2) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue.

Generics net revenue was $342 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $51 million or 17% when compared with the same period in 2019. The year over year increase was primarily due to new product launches of $51 million, including EluRyng and Sucralfate Oral Solution, and growth in Generic volume from new commercial initiatives, partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1%.

Generics gross margin was 23.5% compared to 8.3% for the prior year period. The increase primarily related to new product launches, which contributed $36 million of gross margin growth, the impact of new volume won during 2020 and operational efficiencies and product mix, which more than offset the pricing pressures on Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1% and a $17 million decline in intangible asset impairment charges. Generics adjusted gross margin was 37% compared to 30% in the prior-year period. The increase primarily related to new product launches which contributed $36 million of gross margin growth, the impact of new volume won during 2020 and operational efficiencies and product mix, which more than offset the pricing pressures on Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1%.

Generics operating income was $26 million compared to an operating loss of $80 million in the prior year period. The improvement primarily reflected increased gross margin, an in-process research and development impairment charge of $23 million in the prior year period, a decrease in charges related to legal matters of $15 million and a decrease in restructuring and other charges of $15 million, partially offset by an increase in research and development, primarily associated with milestone achievements and upfront license payments. Generics adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $82 million compared to $40 million for the prior year period due to improved gross margin.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Operating Results (Unaudited; In thousands) Specialty Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue - Specialty: Rytary $ 37,646 $ 33,710 $ 113,881 $ 95,538 Unithroid 13,079 10,155 39,805 28,780 Zomig 10,842 13,971 35,330 39,522 All other specialty products 26,301 29,426 81,085 56,643 Total net revenue – Specialty 87,868 87,262 270,101 220,483 Cost of goods sold 47,735 49,944 145,782 113,767 Cost of goods sold impairment charges — 7,017 — 7,017 Gross profit 40,133 30,301 124,319 99,699 Selling, general, and administrative 19,181 20,228 56,993 57,705 Research and development 5,287 3,809 17,888 10,084 Charges related to legal matters, net — — 250 — Intellectual property legal development expenses 2 — 7 1,045 Other operating expense, net 1 2,668 83 6,096 Operating income $ 15,662 $ 3,596 $ 49,098 $ 24,769 Gross margin 45.7 % 34.7 % 46.0 % 45.2 % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 65,259 $ 64,421 $ 200,336 $ 174,190 Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (2) 74.3 % 73.8 % 74.2 % 79.0 % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 41,546 $ 40,907 $ 130,651 $ 108,945

(1) Adjusted gross profit is calculated as net revenue less adjusted cost of goods sold. (2) Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue.

Specialty net revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 remained consistent at approximately $88 million and $87 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 as demand growth for Rytary and Unithroid were offset by declines in non-promoted products.

Specialty gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 45.7% compared to 34.7% in the prior year period primarily due to $7 million in cost of goods sold impairment charges in the prior year period. Specialty adjusted gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 of 74% was in line with prior year margin.

Specialty operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $16 million compared to $4 million in the prior year period. The improvement primarily reflected increased gross margin and $2 million of acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses in the prior year period. Specialty adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $42 million compared to $41 million as adjusted gross margin and operating expenses remained flat.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Operating Results (Unaudited; In thousands) AvKARE (1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

eptember 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue - AvKARE (2) $ 89,506 $ — $ 211,323 $ — Cost of goods sold (2) 76,543 — 173,966 — Gross profit (2) 12,963 — 37,357 — Selling, general, and administrative 15,374 — 41,809 — Operating loss $ (2,411) $ — $ (4,452) $ — Gross margin 14.5 % — % 17.7 % — % Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) (3) $ 12,963 $ — $ 37,357 $ — Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 14.5 % — % 17.7 % — % Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,283 $ — $ 18,732 $ —

(1) The AvKARE segment includes the results of operations of AvKARE from January 31, 2020, the date of the acquisition, to September 30, 2020. (2) AvKARE excludes net revenue, costs of goods sold and gross profit from sales of Amneal products through this distribution channel. These financial results are included in the Generics segment. (3) There are no non-GAAP adjustments associated with gross profit and gross margin.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands) Reconciliations of Cost of Goods Sold to Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold Generics Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of goods sold $ 229,067 $ 217,773 $ 666,841 $ 760,074 Cost of goods sold impairment charges 32,364 49,115 34,579 105,424 Adjusted to deduct (add): Amortization 10,728 10,912 31,899 36,300 Inventory related charges (4) 435 (2,038) 5,065 19,739 Acquisition and site closure expenses (2) 2,262 3,956 7,834 20,436 Asset impairment charges (3) 32,648 49,115 35,822 105,424 Stock-based compensation expense 1,151 711 3,212 2,120 Amortization of upfront payment (6) — — — 36,393 Other 334 — 1,116 1,024 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 213,873 $ 204,232 $ 616,472 $ 644,062

Specialty Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of goods sold $ 47,735 $ 49,944 $ 145,782 $ 113,767 Cost of goods sold impairment charges — 7,017 — 7,017 Adjusted to deduct: Amortization 25,126 27,103 76,017 67,474 Asset impairment charges (3) — 7,017 — 7,017 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 22,609 $ 22,841 $ 69,765 $ 46,293

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands) Reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income Generics Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) $ 26,448 $ (80,361) $ 134,801 $ (130,058) Adjusted to add (deduct): Acquisition and site closure expenses (2) 2,849 5,941 11,637 35,611 Amortization 10,728 10,912 31,899 36,300 Inventory related charges (4) 1,053 (2,038) 5,683 19,739 Stock-based compensation expense 2,174 3,982 6,051 9,355 Asset impairment charges (3) 32,716 72,530 37,490 151,741 Restructuring and other charges (5) (536) 14,702 (158) 17,201 Charges related to legal matters, net (7) 60 15,000 5,610 15,000 Amortization of upfront payment (6) — — — 36,393 R&D milestone payment 6,304 — 13,145 9,929 Other 640 (975) 613 49 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 82,436 $ 39,693 $ 246,771 $ 201,260

Specialty Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 15,662 $ 3,596 $ 49,098 $ 24,769 Adjusted to add (deduct): Amortization 25,126 27,103 76,017 67,474 Acquisition and site closure expenses (2) — 2,522 83 8,328 Stock-based compensation expense 707 456 2,033 966 Restructuring and other charges (5) — 213 — 391 R&D milestone payment — — 2,000 — Asset impairment charges (3) — 7,017 — 7,017 Other 51 — 1,420 — Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 41,546 $ 40,907 $ 130,651 $ 108,945

AvKARE Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating loss $ (2,411) $ — $ (4,452) $ — Adjusted to add: Amortization 8,694 — 23,184 — Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,283 $ — $ 18,732 $ —

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (22,033) $ (363,392) $ 75,540 $ (538,670) Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 2,021 1,631 5,885 4,849 Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability (1) — (192,844) — (192,844) GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) 144 389,668 (105,843) 375,539 Amortization 41,514 38,015 123,009 103,774 Stock-based compensation expense 5,415 6,095 15,617 16,666 Acquisition and site closure expenses (2) 3,979 11,230 16,607 58,488 Restructuring and other charges (5) 276 20,937 2,657 29,933 Inventory related charges (4) 1,054 (2,038) 6,179 19,739 Charges related to legal matters, net (7) 60 15,000 5,610 15,000 Asset impairment charges (3) 33,350 79,547 38,124 160,555 Amortization of upfront payment (6) — — — 36,393 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (9,673) 12,531 (7,958) 9,684 Gain on sale of international businesses, net (8) — — (123) (6,930) R&D milestone payments 6,304 — 15,145 9,929 Other 468 (1,387) 230 196 Income tax at 21% (13,886) (3,149) (41,860) (21,483) Net loss (income) attributable to NCI not associated with our Class B shares 393 (91) (1,151) (231) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 49,386 $ 11,753 $ 147,668 $ 80,587 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 0.16 $ 0.04 $ 0.49 $ 0.27

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited, In thousands) Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (22,033) $ (363,392) $ 75,540 $ (538,670) Adjusted to add (deduct): Interest expense, net 34,895 42,209 111,463 129,376 Income tax expense (benefit) 144 389,668 (105,843) 375,539 Depreciation and amortization 59,359 53,358 175,514 152,932 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 72,365 $ 121,843 $ 256,674 $ 119,177 Adjusted to add (deduct): Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability (1) — (192,844) — (192,844) Stock-based compensation expense 5,415 6,095 15,617 16,666 Acquisition and site closure expenses (2) 3,979 11,230 16,607 58,488 Restructuring and other charges (5) 276 20,937 2,657 29,933 Inventory related charges (4) 1,054 (2,038) 6,179 19,739 Charges related to legal matters, net (7) 60 15,000 5,610 15,000 Asset impairment charges (3) 33,350 79,547 38,124 160,555 Amortization of upfront payment (6) — — — 36,393 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (9,673) 12,531 (7,958) 9,684 Gain on sale of international businesses, net (8) — — (123) (6,930) R&D milestone payments 6,304 — 15,145 9,929 Other 468 (1,387) 230 (828) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 113,598 $ 70,914 $ 348,762 $ 274,962

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited; In thousands)

Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability represents the reversal of the accrued liability associated with the Company’s deferred tax assets created at the Combination. Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, include costs related to: (i) system integration associated with the combination with Impax Laboratories, LLC ("Impax"), (ii) integration and transaction activities associated with the acquisition of AvKARE, and (iii) the planned cessation of manufacturing at our Hauppauge, NY facility. Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include costs related to: (i) plant closure and redundant employee costs and (ii) third party costs associated with the combination with Impax and related integration including legal, investment banking, accounting and information technology. Asset impairment charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily associated with equipment and intangible assets. Asset impairment charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were primarily associated with in-process research and development and intangible assets primarily related to products acquired in the Impax combination. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, inventory related charges represented inventory obsolescence and related expenses associated with recalls. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, inventory related charges primarily represented inventory obsolescence resulting from new initiatives and policies adopted with our restructuring efforts. For the three months September 30, 2020, restructuring and other charges primarily consisted of cash severance charges associated with the cost of benefits for management employees. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, restructuring and other charges primarily consisted of cash severance charges associated with the cost of benefits for former senior executives and management employees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, restructuring and other charges primarily consisted of cash severance charges associated with the cost of benefits for employees at our Hauppauge, NY, Hayward, CA and other facilities, as well as asset-related charges associated with the impairment of property, plant and equipment and the right of use asset associated with our Hauppauge, NY facility. Amortization of upfront payment represents the amortization of the upfront payment made to Lannett in connection with our Transition Agreement for Levothyroxine. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, charges related to legal matters, net were approximately $0.1 million and $6 million, respectively, for commercial legal claims in our Generics segment. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, charges related to legal matters, net are primarily associated with an agreement in principle with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding a matter associated with Impax prior to the combination with Amneal. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, gain on the sale of international businesses, net was immaterial. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, gain on the sale of international businesses, net represents the gain from the sale of our Creo Pharma Holding Limited subsidiary, which comprised substantially all of the Company's operations in the United Kingdom, partially offset by the loss from the sale of our Amneal Deutschland GmbH subsidiary, which comprised substantially all of the Company's operations in Germany. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, utilizes weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 301,364 and 300,739, respectively, which consists of Class A shares and Class B shares under the if-converted method. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, utilizes weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 299,106 and 299,125, respectively, which consists of Class A and Class B shares under the if-converted method.

