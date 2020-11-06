 

Industry Veteran Susan Benton Joins the Ocuphire Pharma Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that industry veteran Susan Benton was appointed to its board of directors, effective November 5, 2020. Separately, Ocuphire has also announced the completion of merger and financing transactions and has commenced trading today as a public company (Nasdaq Capital Market: OCUP).

“We are truly excited to welcome our new independent board member,” said Cam Gallagher, Chair of Ocuphire’s Board of Directors. “Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships from her comprehensive experience developing and commercializing ophthalmic therapeutics across global markets. We are looking forward to her contributions.”

“I am honored to have been selected to join Ocuphire Pharma’s board of directors. The next year will prove to be transformative for Ocuphire, and I am excited to advise the team in navigating their upcoming clinical milestones and pre-commercial activities. I hope to add a unique breadth of experience that will complement the impressive backgrounds of Ocuphire’s current board and management team,” said Susan Benton.

Susan Benton brings more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences, with over 20 years specifically focused on ophthalmology. She currently serves as the General Manager and Head of the United States for Thea Pharma, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Thea laboratories, a leading independent ophthalmic pharmaceutical company based in France. Susan has extensive experience in strategy, commercial operations, and business development. Previously she held leadership roles at Shire, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, where she played an instrumental role in expanding their ophthalmic pipeline. Susan has also held senior leadership positions at Bausch + Lomb, Sirion Therapeutics, and Johnson & Johnson where she helped launch ophthalmic brands including Lotemax, Alrex, Optivar, Durezol, and Zirgan. She has provided strategic consulting services for over a dozen ophthalmic start-up companies and serves on the boards of several emerging biotech companies.

