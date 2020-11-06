 

UTStarcom Announces Progress in the Development of a Disaggregated Solution for 5G Transport Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today the Company’s progress in the development of a disaggregated router platform optimized for use in 5G Transport Networks. Importantly, UTStarcom recently secured a win of a RFP for joint development of a disaggregated platform for 5G transport with one of the major telecom operators in China.

Scope of the project includes development of a chassis-based modular redundant white box hardware platform, ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) integration, implementation of hardware drivers and APIs enabling seamless SONiC support over Intel x86 CPU and Broadcom DNX switch chip, as well as integration of certain UTStarcom’s software modules to implement advanced features such as PTP (Precision Time Protocol), SyncE (Synchronous Ethernet) and chassis redundancy into the customer’s NOS (Network Operating System) based on the SONiC open source network operating system.

UTStarcom has completed hardware development and delivered first batch of test units for NOS porting and testing to the customer. Field deployment is expected to start in 2021.

UTStarcom’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, Mr. Steven Chen, commented, "We are excited about this project win at a major telecom operator in China, as it validates UTStarcom’s technology leadership and ongoing R&D efforts in 5G transport. Disaggregation of hardware and software in telecommunication networks, and more specifically in 5G transport networks, is an increasingly important technology. It has the potential to reduce capex and opex of transport networks, while enabling the support of a variety of requirements in a flexible and cost-efficient manner. The requirements include huge network capacity, scalability, synchronization delivery, network slicing, and a number of others.”

Mr. Chen continued, “We believe that with its rich telecom industry background and flexible design culture of customer-centric tailored products, UTStarcom is well positioned to fill the gap building full-featured telecom-grade redundant modular disaggregated (white box) routers optimized for access and aggregation in 5G transport networks as well as suitable for many other applications.”

The ongoing development of a disaggregated solution is an important step within the Company’s overall strategy to support 5G networks rollouts by delivering advanced transport network infrastructure products designed and optimized for 5G. As part of this strategy, the Company released earlier this year its advanced high-performance SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport integrated platform based on SR and FlexE technologies. The development of the disaggregated packet transport platform utilizes the Company’s expertise in telecom networks and carrier-grade products design to address the market demand for cost-effective and flexible 5G transport network edge/access and aggregation products based on open architectures.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +86 571 8192 8888
Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: njiang@utstar.com / utsi-ir@utstar.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com


UTStarcom Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UTStarcom Announces Progress in the Development of a Disaggregated Solution for 5G Transport Networks HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today the Company’s progress in the development of a disaggregated router …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of 2020