EANS-News Lenzing AG / New level of transparency in the textile industry: Lenzing introduces blockchain-enabled traceability platform
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 06.11.2020, 12:15 | 57 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Building on several successful pilot projects with TextileGenesis(TM), the
digital platform for the traceability across the textile supply chain has now
been introduced.
Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration/Company Information
Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, a leading company in the area of wood-based
specialty fibers, celebrates another milestone on the way to making the textile
and apparel industry more sustainable and transparent. Since 2019, Lenzing has
been using the blockchain technology powered by the Hong Kong start-up
TextileGenesis(TM) to ensure the traceability of textiles from fiber to
production and distribution. After several successful pilot projects, the
digital platform was launched on 5 November for TENCEL(TM) and LENZING(TM)
ECOVERO(TM) branded fibers. The platform provides customers and partners as well
as consumers with an overview across the entire textile supply chain.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, more changes have been brought to the already
transforming fashion and textile industries. To date, supply chain traceability
has become a top priority for apparel and home brands(1). With the blockchain-
enabled supply chain traceability platform powered by TextileGenesis(TM),
Lenzing supports the entire supply chain in meeting the increasing demand for
transparency and sustainability.
Zwtl.: Phased onboarding and new digital certificates
A follow-up of a 12-month pilot program and field trials with four leading
sustainable brands (H&M, ArmedAngels, Mara Hoffman and Chicks) and supply chain
players from 10 countries in three regions, the global roll-out of Lenzing's
blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platform will be conducted in
phases. During the first phase, Lenzing's supply chain partners based in South
Asia (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) will complete the onboarding
process within Q4 2020. An estimated 300+ supply chain partners in China and
Turkey will also join the program in Q1 2021. It is estimated that by Q2 2021,
most eligible Lenzing supply chain partners will be onboarded into the platform,
ensuring full supply chain traceability.
One of the core components of the platform powered by TextileGenesis(TM) is
integration with the Lenzing E-Branding fabric certification system, which
allows brands and retailers not only to access the full supply chain
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0