--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Building on several successful pilot projects with TextileGenesis(TM), thedigital platform for the traceability across the textile supply chain has nowbeen introduced.Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration/Company InformationLenzing - The Lenzing Group, a leading company in the area of wood-basedspecialty fibers, celebrates another milestone on the way to making the textileand apparel industry more sustainable and transparent. Since 2019, Lenzing hasbeen using the blockchain technology powered by the Hong Kong start-upTextileGenesis(TM) to ensure the traceability of textiles from fiber toproduction and distribution. After several successful pilot projects, thedigital platform was launched on 5 November for TENCEL(TM) and LENZING(TM)ECOVERO(TM) branded fibers. The platform provides customers and partners as wellas consumers with an overview across the entire textile supply chain.With the COVID-19 pandemic, more changes have been brought to the alreadytransforming fashion and textile industries. To date, supply chain traceabilityhas become a top priority for apparel and home brands(1). With the blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platform powered by TextileGenesis(TM),Lenzing supports the entire supply chain in meeting the increasing demand fortransparency and sustainability.Zwtl.: Phased onboarding and new digital certificatesA follow-up of a 12-month pilot program and field trials with four leadingsustainable brands (H&M, ArmedAngels, Mara Hoffman and Chicks) and supply chainplayers from 10 countries in three regions, the global roll-out of Lenzing'sblockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platform will be conducted inphases. During the first phase, Lenzing's supply chain partners based in SouthAsia (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) will complete the onboardingprocess within Q4 2020. An estimated 300+ supply chain partners in China andTurkey will also join the program in Q1 2021. It is estimated that by Q2 2021,most eligible Lenzing supply chain partners will be onboarded into the platform,ensuring full supply chain traceability.One of the core components of the platform powered by TextileGenesis(TM) isintegration with the Lenzing E-Branding fabric certification system, whichallows brands and retailers not only to access the full supply chain