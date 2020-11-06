 

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces September 30, 2020 Financial Results

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: HCAP) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Q3-2020

 

Q3-2019

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

Amount

Per
share

 

Amount

Per
share

 

Amount

Per
share

 

Amount

Per
share

Net investment income

$854,861

$0.14

 

$1,072,328

$0.18

 

$2,046,716

$0.34

 

$2,675,506

$0.43

Core net investment income (1)

854,861

0.14

 

1,072,328

0.18

 

2,046,716

0.34

 

2,675,506

0.43

Net realized gains (losses) on investments

226,344

0.04

 

(92,615)

(0.02)

 

(2,014,409)

(0.34)

 

(30,304)

Net change in unrealized
appreciation (depreciation) on investments

(1,464,008)

(0.25)

 

(2,022,875)

(0.33)

 

(4,852,417)

(0.81)

 

(3,541,262)

(0.58)

Net loss

($382,803)

($0.06)

 

($1,043,162)

($0.17)

 

($4,820,110)

($0.81)

 

($896,060)

($0.15)

Weighted average shares
outstanding (basic and diluted)

5,958,479

 

 

6,053,807

 

 

5,955,513

 

 

6,171,616

 

(1)

Core net investment income and core net investment income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, there were no adjustments to GAAP net investment income and GAAP net investment income per share to arrive at core net investment income and core net investment income per share.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Portfolio investments at fair value

 

 

 

 

$

95,981,268

 

 

$

116,809,390

 

Total assets

 

 

 

 

$

135,325,035

 

 

$

140,059,736

 

Net assets

 

 

 

 

$

60,619,074

 

 

$

66,781,482

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

5,958,479

 

 

5,945,854

 

Net asset value per share

 

 

 

 

$

10.17

 

 

$

11.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Q3-2020

 

Q3-2019

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

Portfolio activity during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New debt investments

$

964,812

 

 

$

14,633,066

 

 

$

2,219,812

 

 

$

50,895,354

 

New equity investments

$

31,732

 

 

$

597,579

 

 

$

231,732

 

 

$

3,737,138

 

Exits of debt investments

$

(7,956,707)

 

 

$

(6,967,480)

 

 

$

(17,053,159)

 

 

$

(21,438,059)

 

Exits of equity investments

$

(186,970)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(289,391)

 

 

$

(206,435)

 

Principal repayments

$

(1,915,147)

 

 

$

(1,088,225)

 

 

$

(3,661,280)

 

 

$

(6,183,061)

 

Net activity

$

(9,062,280)

 

 

$

7,174,940

 

 

$

(18,552,286)

 

 

$

26,804,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Number of portfolio companies

22

 

 

25

 

Number of debt investments

16

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1):

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

 

 

10.6

%

 

12.0

%

PIK

 

 

 

 

1.5

%

 

1.1

%

Fee amortization

 

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

0.9

%

Total

 

 

 

 

12.6

%

 

14.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average yield on total investments (2):

 

 

 

Cash

 

 

 

 

7.2

%

 

9.7

%

PIK

 

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

0.9

%

Fee amortization

 

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

0.7

%

Total

 

 

 

 

8.6

%

 

11.3

%

(1)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rates for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective fair values of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio as a percentage of our debt and other income producing investments. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company’s investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company’s expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. Infinite Care, LLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., GK Holdings, Inc., and ProAir Holdings Corporation were excluded from the calculation as of September 30, 2020 because they were on non-accrual status as of that date. Infinite Care, LLC and CP Holding Co., Inc. (Choice Pet) were excluded from the calculation as of December 31, 2019 because they were on non-accrual status as of that date.
 

(2)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE 2020 OPERATING RESULTS

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net operating loss of $0.4 million, as compared to a net operating loss of $1.0 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The $0.6 million decrease in net operating loss between comparable periods principally resulted from the Company recording $0.9 million less in aggregate realized and unrealized losses on investments between periods. This was offset by a reduction in investment income earned on the Company's investment portfolio, primarily attributable to a smaller income-earning portfolio, the addition of three portfolio companies to non-accrual status earlier in 2020, a lower weighted-average effective yield on the Company's income-earning portfolio and an increase in interest expense between periods. Operating loss was $0.06 and $0.17 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net investment income was $0.9 million, or $0.14 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net investment income of $1.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. The decrease in net investment income during the 2020 third quarter as compared to the 2019 third quarter primarily resulted from a decrease of $0.3 million in investment income between periods and an increase of $0.1 million in interest expense, offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in other operating expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net operating loss of $4.8 million, compared to a net operating loss of $0.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Per share operating loss was $0.81 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to an operating loss of $0.15 per share in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The $3.9 million increase in operating loss between periods was primarily attributable to a $0.6 million decrease in net investment income, a $1.3 million increase in net unrealized depreciation on investments, and a $2.0 million increase in net realized loss on investments. The increase in unrealized depreciation during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the 2019 period is primarily the result of the immediate adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing uncertainty surrounding its long-term impact.

Net investment income was $2.0 million, or $0.34 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net investment income of $2.7 million, or $0.43 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in net investment income during the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the first nine months of 2019 primarily resulted from a decrease of $0.4 million in investment income and an increase in expenses of $0.2 million between periods..

As of September 30, 2020, our total portfolio investments at fair value and total assets were $96.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, compared to $116.8 million and $140.1 million at December 31, 2019. Net asset value per share was $10.17 at September 30, 2020, compared to $11.23 at December 31, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company made two additional investments in existing portfolio companies. The Company had one portfolio investment payoff and one debt investment mature during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The investment activity for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was as follows:

New and Incremental Investments

On July 23, 2020, the Company increased its debt investment in General Nutrition Centers, Inc., with a $1.0 million investment in the DIP New Money Term Loan.

On September 3, 2020, the Company increased its equity investment in KC Engineering & Construction Services, LLC with a $31,732 pro rata increase through one add-on funding to purchase Class A Units.

Investment Sales and Payoffs

On September 28, 2020, the Company received a $7.1 million repayment, at par, on its senior secured debt investment in Kleen-Tech Acquisition, LLC and sold its warrants and received proceeds of $0.6 million. The Company recorded $0.3 million in exit and prepayment fees related to this transaction. The Company retained its equity investment. The Company generated an internal rate of return (IRR*) of 27.5% on its investment.

On September 30, 2020, the Company's senior secured revolving commitment in Back Porch International, Inc. matured and was terminated. The position was unfunded.

* IRR is the rate of return that makes the net present value of all cash flows into or from the investment equal to zero, and is calculated based on the amount of each cash flow received or invested by the Company and the day it was received or invested.

"Our third quarter results exceeded expectations, in part due to the payoff of Kleen-Tech, which accelerated our deferred fees into the quarter," said Joseph Jolson, Chairman and CEO. "As we have deleveraged our balance sheet, our net investment income will continue to be adversely affected until we can grow our investment portfolio. On a positive note, our net asset value per share was relatively stable in the quarter and our weighted average risk rating improved modestly despite the payoff of a larger 1-rated credit in the period. In addition, one of our non-accrual loans, GNC, emerged from bankruptcy in mid-October with a substantial cash payment to Harvest and a new performing loan. We remain hopeful that we will make more progress in resolving the remaining 4-rated credits in the next few quarters, assuming the economy continues to gradually improve,” concluded Mr. Jolson.

CREDIT QUALITY

The Company employs various risk management and monitoring tools to categorize and assess its investments. No less frequently than quarterly, the Company applies an investment risk rating system which uses a five-level numeric scale. In determining an investment rating, Company management takes into account various aspects of a company's performance during the measurement period and assigns an investment rating to each aspect, which are then averaged. Such averages may inform, but do not necessarily determine, the investment rating assigned to a company. The following is a description of the conditions associated with each investment rating:

  • Investment Rating 1 is used for investments that are performing above expectations, and whose risks remain favorable compared to the expected risk at the time of the original investment.
  • Investment Rating 2 is used for investments that are performing within expectations and whose risks remain neutral compared to the expected risk at the time of the original investment. All new loans are initially rated 2.
  • Investment Rating 3 is used for investments that are performing below expectations and that require closer monitoring, but where no loss of return or principal is expected. Portfolio companies with a rating of 3 may be out of compliance with financial covenants.
  • Investment Rating 4 is used for investments that are performing substantially below expectations and whose risks have increased substantially since the original investment. These investments are often in workout. Investments with a rating of 4 are those for which there is an increased possibility of loss of return, but no loss of principal is expected.
  • Investment Rating 5 is used for investments that are performing substantially below expectations and whose risks have increased substantially since the original investment. These investments are almost always in workout. Investments with a rating of 5 are those for which loss of return and principal is expected.

As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average risk rating of the debt investments in the Company's portfolio improved to 2.80 from 3.00 in the previous quarter. Also, as of September 30, 2020, four of the Company’s sixteen debt investments were rated 1, three investments were rated 2, four investments were rated 3, five investments were rated 4, and no investments were rated 5. As of September 30, 2020, four investments with a combined fair value of $18.6 million were on non-accrual status.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $37.7 million of cash and restricted cash and was fully drawn on its $45.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility. On October 1, 2020, the Company repaid $27.6 million on the senior secured revolving credit facility. The credit facility is secured by all of the Company’s assets. The revolving period under the credit facility was scheduled to end on October 31, 2020. However, on October 30, 2020, the Company amended the credit facility to, among other things, (i) extend the revolving period to January 31, 2021, until which date the Company may receive additional advances at the discretion of the lenders, and (ii) amend the definition of "debt service" under the credit facility to exclude certain amounts from the calculation of the Company's debt service coverage ratio for any period from August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, for more information.

COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the related effects on the U.S. and global economies, has had, and may continue to have, adverse consequences for the business operations of some of the Company's portfolio companies and has adversely affected, and threatens to continue to adversely affect, the Company's operations and the operations of HCAP Advisors. Given the dynamic nature of this situation, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the full impact of COVID-19 on its financial condition, results of operations or cash flows in the future. However, the Company does expect that it could have a material adverse impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, and the Company's results of operations and financial condition as well as its portfolio companies. Please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, for more information.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). Participants should enter the Conference ID 8454508 when prompted.

ABOUT HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of senior debt, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, visit www.harvestcapitalcredit.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes", "plans", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual events, results and conditions to differ materially from those discussed or projected in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, changes in our relationships and contractual arrangements with lenders and changes in economic, market or other conditions, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company and its portfolio companies' results of operations and financial condition. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

Non-affiliated/non-control investments, at fair value (cost of $51,191,614 at 9/30/20 and $61,379,670 at 12/31/19)

$

46,162,570

 

 

$

60,973,556

 

Affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $42,260,687 at 9/30/20 and $48,111,833 at 12/31/19)

41,006,699

 

 

47,431,234

 

Control investments, at fair value (cost of $14,021,701 at 9/30/20 and $13,958,202 at 12/31/19)

8,811,999

 

 

8,404,600

 

Cash

8,406,656

 

 

11,199,083

 

Restricted cash

29,338,582

 

 

10,648,199

 

Interest receivable

652,593

 

 

663,191

 

Accounts receivable – other

478,499

 

 

184,804

 

Deferred financing costs

262,742

 

 

425,379

 

Other assets

204,695

 

 

129,690

 

Total assets

$

135,325,035

 

 

$

140,059,736

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Revolving line of credit

$

45,000,000

 

 

$

43,700,000

 

2022 Notes (net of deferred offering costs and unamortized discount of $464,967 at 9/30/20 and $623,276 at 12/31/19)

28,285,033

 

 

28,126,724

 

Accrued interest payable

96,276

 

 

152,544

 

Accounts payable - base management fees

512,047

 

 

593,266

 

Accounts payable - administrative services

350,000

 

 

350,000

 

Accounts payable - accrued expenses

462,605

 

 

355,720

 

Total liabilities

74,705,961

 

 

73,278,254

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET ASSETS:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,600,444 issued and 5,958,479
outstanding at 9/30/20 and 6,587,819 issued and 5,945,854 outstanding at 12/31/19

6,601

 

 

6,588

 

Capital in excess of common stock

90,962,284

 

 

90,876,759

 

Treasury shares, at cost, 641,965 shares at 9/30/20 and 12/31/19

(6,723,505

)

 

(6,723,505

)

Accumulated over distributed earnings

(23,626,306

)

 

(17,378,360

)

Total net assets

60,619,074

 

 

66,781,482

 

Total liabilities and net assets

$

135,325,035

 

 

$

140,059,736

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock outstanding

5,958,479

 

 

5,945,854

 

 

 

 

 

Net asset value per common share

$

10.17

 

 

$

11.23

 

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Investment Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash - non-affiliated/non-control investments

$

967,288

 

 

$

1,416,656

 

 

$

3,598,978

 

 

$

4,247,511

 

Cash - affiliated investments

1,083,399

 

 

1,432,203

 

 

3,490,270

 

 

3,493,857

 

PIK - non-affiliated/non-control investments

156,105

 

 

18,471

 

 

376,321

 

 

49,236

 

PIK - affiliated investments

136,526

 

 

187,334

 

 

436,381

 

 

569,447

 

Amortization of fees, discounts and premiums

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-affiliated/non-control investments

54,822

 

 

121,156

 

 

248,464

 

 

548,217

 

Affiliated investments

476,421

 

 

60,970

 

 

591,965

 

 

118,125

 

Total interest income

2,874,561

 

 

3,236,790

 

 

8,742,379

 

 

9,026,393

 

Other income

152,526

 

 

45,508

 

 

162,317

 

 

288,454

 

Total investment income

3,027,087

 

 

3,282,298

 

 

8,904,696

 

 

9,314,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – revolving line of credit

351,436

 

 

224,712

 

 

1,012,455

 

 

327,493

 

Interest expense - unused line of credit

25,551

 

 

74,586

 

 

115,052

 

 

268,470

 

Interest expense - deferred financing costs

58,085

 

 

58,258

 

 

240,245

 

 

168,898

 

Interest expense - 2022 Notes

440,235

 

 

440,235

 

 

1,320,705

 

 

1,320,705

 

Interest expense - deferred offering costs and discount

53,693

 

 

50,076

 

 

158,311

 

 

147,646

 

Total interest expense

929,000

 

 

847,867

 

 

2,846,768

 

 

2,233,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional fees

151,246

 

 

198,360

 

 

608,570

 

 

1,016,240

 

General and administrative

229,934

 

 

235,277

 

 

709,622

 

 

726,849

 

Base management fees

512,046

 

 

578,466

 

 

1,643,020

 

 

1,613,040

 

Administrative services expense

350,000

 

 

350,000

 

 

1,050,000

 

 

1,050,000

 

Total expenses

2,172,226

 

 

2,209,970

 

 

6,857,980

 

 

6,639,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

854,861

 

 

1,072,328

 

 

2,046,716

 

 

2,675,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains (losses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Affiliated / Non-Control investments

 

 

 

 

(2,176,202)

 

 

52,451

 

Affiliated investments

248,294

 

 

 

 

248,294

 

 

20,750

 

Control investments

(21,950)

 

 

(92,615)

 

 

(86,501)

 

 

(103,505)

 

Net realized gains (losses)

226,344

 

 

(92,615)

 

 

(2,014,409)

 

 

(30,304)

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Affiliated / Non-Control investments

(858,707)

 

 

(2,759,004)

 

 

(4,622,927)

 

 

(3,448,583)

 

Affiliated investments

(1,191,301)

 

 

658,765

 

 

(573,390)

 

 

665,351

 

Control investments

586,000

 

 

77,364

 

 

343,900

 

 

(758,030)

 

Net change in depreciation on investments

(1,464,008)

 

 

(2,022,875)

 

 

(4,852,417)

 

 

(3,541,262)

 

Total net unrealized and realized losses on investments

(1,237,664)

 

 

(2,115,490)

 

 

(6,866,826)

 

 

(3,571,566)

 

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

(382,803)

 

 

$

(1,043,162)

 

 

$

(4,820,110)

 

 

$

(896,060)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income per share

$0.14

 

 

$0.18

 

 

$0.34

 

 

$0.43

 

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share

($0.06)

 

 

($0.17)

 

 

($0.81)

 

 

($0.15)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

5,958,479

 

 

6,053,807

 

 

5,955,513

 

 

6,171,616

 

