 

Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 26-2020

6 November 2020

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name Holdings before transaction,
no. of shares 		Transaction,
no. of shares 		Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares
Ulrik Falkner Thagesen (acquisition) 0 2,750 2,750

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media provides platforms and channels for businesses to communicate with consumers. The Group has three business areas: FK Distribution provides packing and distribution of printed matter, local newspapers, etc. and runs the digital advertising platform minetibud.dk. North Media Online runs the marketplaces BoligPortal.dk (rental housing portal), Ofir.dk (jobs portal) and Lead Supply (loan portal). BEKEY offers access solutions that enable approved distributors, home care workers and others to access stairwells and private homes through a secure digital platform. Several of North Media's businesses hold market-leading positions. North Media has about 450 employees. https://www.northmedia.dk/

                                                                                                                                     

 

Attachment


