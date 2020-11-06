6 November 2020

Announcement no. 44/2020

Alm. Brand – Exercise of options

The release of the company’s interim report for Q3 2020 as announced in company accouncement no. 42/2020, opened an exercise period for share options issued in September 2016.

In the trading window the holders of share options have exercised 34,570 share options thereby acquiring an equivalent number of shares from Alm. Brand A/S at an exercise price per share of DKK 44.28. For the purpose of these transactions, Alm. Brand A/S has sold treasury shares acquired in connection with the issue of the options in a total amount of DKK 1.53 million.