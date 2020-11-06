 

Alm. Brand – Exercise of options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 12:16  |  33   |   |   

6 November 2020
Announcement no. 44/2020

Alm. Brand – Exercise of options  

The release of the company’s interim report for Q3 2020 as announced in company accouncement no. 42/2020, opened an exercise period for share options issued in September 2016.

In the trading window the holders of share options have exercised 34,570 share options thereby acquiring an equivalent number of shares from Alm. Brand A/S at an exercise price per share of DKK 44.28. For the purpose of these transactions, Alm. Brand A/S has sold treasury shares acquired in connection with the issue of the options in a total amount of DKK 1.53 million.

As no share options remain outstanding after this exercise, the share option scheme has ceased.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

Attachment


Disclaimer

