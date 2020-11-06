 

Henri Broen Holding B.V. extends the subscription period of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes 2020/2025

06.11.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Dutch finance and management holding company Henri Broen Holding B.V. extends the subscription period of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes 2020/25. Professional investors and eligible counterparties pursuant to § 67 Wertpapierhandelsgesetz may now subscribe the bond in a private placement until November 30th. Trading is scheduled to start on December 2nd in the over-the-counter market (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"Despite the encouraging investor interest and the positive reaction to our company and the Koningsbosch real estate project, decision-making processes currently take much longer for investors. Market sentiment has deteriorated noticeably with the second lockdown wave. We want to give investors the necessary time and have therefore decided to extend the subscription period," said Carsten Mainitz, CFO of the company.

The bond offers investors maximum security through a trustee concept that grants first rank in the land register and gives access to all cash flows generated by sales or as operating income. In addition, investors receive a highly attractive coupon of 7.5% p.a.

The proceeds of the issue of up to 25 million will be used to advance the "Koningsbosch" real estate project of the wholly owned subsidiary Henri Broen B.V. The use of funds includes the refinancing of a high interest loan and the conversion of a monastery into a 4 star+ boutique & spa hotel.

The Koningsbosch project is located in the Netherlands in the border triangle between Belgium and Germany, in a narrow strip of land a few kilometers in diameter. The idyllic location is nevertheless in the immediate vicinity of major urban centers (Maastricht, Aachen) and visitor-rich attractions such as the Outlet Center Roermond with over 7 million visitors per year. The project with more than 54,000 square meters of floor space comprises 3 sub-projects. 1.) The rededication of the well-known historical monastery of the same name into a modern 4-star plus boutique hotel with planned opening in May 2023 2). Sale of 45 villas as an overall development concept from 2021 3) Sale of a plot of land on which a supermarket is to be built in Q1/2021. An irrevocable designation plan for the entire area has been drawn up; the project is in the "push to start" phase.

Henri Broen Holding B.V. is a Dutch financial and management holding company with its registered office in Kleve. The holding company is active in the real estate sector through its operational 100% subsidiary Henri Broen B.V. Its specialization is the rededication of unique properties and floor space in the hotel and residential real estate sector in the Netherlands and Germany. The focus here is on value enhancement. The strategy as concept developer is clearly exit-driven.

Interested professional investors and suitable counterparties can find extensive information about the bond issue and the Koningsbosch project at www.hbroen.nl.

Contact for investors and press:

Carsten Mainitz
CFO
mainitz@hbroen.nl
M: +49(0)179 145 39 75

Henri Broen Holding B.V.
Nimweger Street 21
47533 Kleve
www.hbroen.nl


