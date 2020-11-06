PRIMEPULSE expands strategic investment in Cenit AG

Munich, 06 November 2020 - The Munich-based investment company PRIMEPULSE, whose portfolio includes technology-oriented companies such as Stemmer Imaging AG, KATEK SE and Glück & Kanja AG, has decided to expand its equity position in the listed company due to the promising positioning of Cenit.

Cenit AG, one of the leading medium-sized IT consulting and software companies, supports its customers from the manufacturing and financial services industries with its own software solutions and services to optimize and transform their digital processes and operations.

PRIMEPULSE SE will support Cenit strategically and with its network, especially in the further development of its consulting and software portfolio.

"We have known Cenit for many years, to be precise since its IPO and from its peer group with CANCOM, and we see a good fit for our portfolio. In the medium term, we will continue to expand our shareholding and see ourselves in the long term as an active anchor shareholder who would like to accompany the company on its further path to a potential TecDAX value. We will work hard to turn Cenit into a growth company that not only pleases its shareholders, but is also a reliable partner for all stakeholders and, above all, offers a good and long-term home to its highly qualified employees," explains Klaus Weinmann, CEO and Co-Founder of PRIMEPULSE SE.

PRIMEPULSE sees itself as a digitization and growth platform and holds investments in companies with sustainable business models, whose focus is on technologies and which show high growth dynamics due to their digital development potential.

As Cenit AG has already been informed and announced by Cenit AG, PRIMEPULSE SE is seeking to influence the composition of the administrative, management and/or supervisory bodies of Cenit AG in accordance with its shareholding and will therefore seek a Supervisory Board mandate with the company at short notice.

"The potential for both sides is great. We are convinced that we can make a valuable contribution to Cenit's management with our experience. We are very pleased that with Rainer Koppitz, we were able to win an experienced top manager as a candidate for the supervisory board of Cenit AG. We are in discussion with the company as to how Mr. Koppitz's acceptance of a supervisory board mandate as a representative of PRIMEPULSE SE can take place at short notice," said Klaus Weinmann.



About PRIMEPULSE

PRIMEPULSE SE is a dynamic global investment holding based in Munich. Its focus is on technology-oriented companies in promising business areas. The group of companies generates annual sales revenues of approx. one billion Euros and employs more than 5,000 people worldwide. PRIMEPULSE pursues a long-term, value-oriented investment approach and sees itself as a strategic partner of its Group companies, actively supporting them in their growth ambitions. Behind PRIMEPULSE are the founders of MDAX listed CANCOM SE.

Contact:PRIMEPULSE SEBeate RosenfeldDirector Communicationbeate.rosenfeld@primepulse.de

