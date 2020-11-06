The Providence Service Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Providence Service Corporation (the “Company” or “Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue of $320.6 million

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $38.9 million or $2.51 per diluted common share

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.3 million, Adjusted Net Income of $38.2 million and Adjusted EPS of $2.69

Net cash provided by operating activities during the quarter of $140.0 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $183.3 million at September 30, with no debt outstanding

Matrix, on a standalone basis, achieved net income of $21.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $54.3 million

On September 28, 2020, Providence entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Simplura Health Group, a leading provider of non-medical home care services, in an all-cash deal for $575 million

Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Providence’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $55.3 million exceeded the prior year comparable figure primarily due to lower operating expenses driven by our six-pillar growth strategy, meaningful contribution from National MedTrans and lower utilization under our capitated contracts. During the quarter we continued to make excellent operational and strategic progress in our transformation of the business. Of note, we advanced key technology and contact center optimization initiatives that will enhance the member experience and streamline operations. And, in September 2020, we took a major step to drive transformational growth by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Simplura Health Group, a leader in non-medical personal care in the home. With financing in place, this acquisition remains on target to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Greenleaf continued, “Simplura participates in an estimated $55 billion market that is highly fragmented and rapidly expanding, providing us a complementary growth platform that dovetails well with non-emergency medical transportation. We both are focused on social determinants of health, providing value-based care and solutions to similar vulnerable patient populations while partnering with many of the same payor groups. We believe that Simplura stands at the forefront of an exciting long-tailed growth opportunity, particularly as networks continue to narrow and the industry consolidates. Going forward, through a combination of smart capital allocation and operational excellence, we aim to build substantial long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Greenleaf concluded, “Finally, we commend the team at Matrix for their success turning around their business. For the third quarter of 2020, Matrix’s revenue was $140.7 million compared to $71.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, operating income was $35.5 million compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $54.3 million compared to $10.0 million. During the first nine months of 2020 Matrix generated revenue of $292.7 million, up from $210.8 million in the same period last year, operating income of $49.1 million, up from an operating loss of $0.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $97.0 million, up from $37.7 million. In addition, Matrix announced the acquisition of Biocerna, a certified and accredited laboratory that will provide a meaningful opportunity for continued growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenue of $320.6 million, a decrease of 18.5% from $393.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $43.3 million, or 13.5% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $17.0 million, or 4.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, in the third quarter of 2020 was $38.9 million, or $2.51 per diluted common share, compared to income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $8.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.3 million, or 17.2% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $23.1 million, or 5.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income in the third quarter of 2020 was $38.2 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower trip volume caused by the impact of COVID-19. This lower volume resulted in a reduction of revenue in the current quarter in line with margin limitations that govern some of our profit corridor and reconciliation payor contracts. Additionally, revenue was negatively impacted by our exit from certain contracts for which we no longer provide services. The decreases were partially offset by $27.7 million of incremental revenue from National MedTrans.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter of 2020 due to cost savings and productivity initiatives associated with the Company's six-pillar growth strategy in addition to incremental margin from National MedTrans and lower utilization and contact center activity due to COVID-19. This was partially offset by higher corporate general and administrative cost as the Company continued to make investments in its employees and technology.

Matrix - Equity Investment

For the third quarter of 2020, Matrix’s revenue was $140.7 million, an increase of 96.4% from $71.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Matrix had operating income of $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Providence recorded income of $10.3 million related to its Matrix equity investment compared to a loss of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, Matrix recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $54.3 million, or 38.6% of revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 14.0% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2019.

Matrix’s Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was positively impacted by its continued success with its new Employee Health and Wellness solution, signing several new contracts with well-known employers and organizations. Matrix’s in-home and telehealth comprehensive health assessments continued to ramp during the quarter.

On October 2, 2020, Matrix announced the acquisition of Biocerna, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory dedicated to delivering clinical diagnostics tests to improve patients’ safety and quality of care. Biocerna has developed innovative assays, including for COVID-19 testing, that will allow Matrix to provide safe and expedient testing services to Matrix's clients. Biocerna is located in Fulton, Maryland and has significant clinical diagnostics and testing support for clinical trials.

As of September 30, 2020, Matrix had $255.0 million in net debt and Providence's ownership interest was 43.6%.

Investor Presentation and Conference Call

Providence will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. An investor presentation has been prepared to accompany the conference call and can be found on the Company’s website (investor.prscholdings.com). To access the call, please dial:

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjustments

In addition to the financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the Company and its segments, as well as Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are performance measures that are not recognized under GAAP. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes, before: (1) interest expense, net, (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (3) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before certain items, including (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related charges, including costs related to our corporate reorganization, (2) equity in net (income) loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, (4) certain transaction and related costs, and (5) COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted Net Income is defined as income from continuing operations, net of taxes, before certain items, including (1) restructuring and related charges, (2) equity in net (income) loss of investee, (3) certain litigation related expenses, settlement income or other negotiated settlements relating to certain matters from prior periods, (4) intangible asset amortization, (5) certain transaction and related costs, (6) COVID-19 related costs, (7) tax impacts from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and (8) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income less (as applicable): (1) dividends on convertible preferred stock and (2) adjusted net income allocated to participating stockholders, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding as calculated for Adjusted Net Income. Our non-GAAP performance measures exclude certain expenses and amounts that are not driven by our core operating results and may be one time in nature. Excluding these expenses makes comparisons with prior periods as well as to other companies in our industry more meaningful. We believe such measures allow investors to gain a better understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing operations of our business. We consider our core operations to be the ongoing activities to provide services from which we earn revenue, including direct operating costs and indirect costs to support these activities. In addition, our net gain or loss in equity investee is excluded from these measures, as we do not have the ability to manage the venture, allocate resources within the venture, or directly control its operations or performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: the early termination or non-renewal of contracts; our ability to successfully respond to governmental requests for proposal; our ability to fulfill our contractual obligations; our ability to identify and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to identify and realize the benefits of strategic initiatives; the loss of any of the significant payors from whom we generate a significant amount of our revenue; our ability to accurately estimate the cost of performing under certain capitated contracts; our ability to match the timing of the costs of new contracts with its related revenue; the outcome of pending or future litigation; our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified employees; our ability to successfully complete recent divestitures or business termination; the accuracy of representations and warranties and strength of related indemnities provided to us in acquisitions or claims made against us for representations and warranties and related indemnities in our dispositions; our ability to effectively compete in the marketplace; inadequacies in or security breaches of our information technology systems, including our ability to protect private data; the impact of COVID-19 on us (including: the duration and scope of the pandemic; governmental, business and individuals’ actions taken in response to the pandemic; economic activity and actions taken in response; the effect on our clients and client demand for our services; and the ability of our clients to pay for our services); seasonal fluctuations in our operations; impairment of long-lived assets; the adequacy of our insurance coverage for automobile, general liability, professional liability and workers’ compensation; damage to our reputation by inaccurate, misleading or negative media coverage; our ability to comply with government healthcare and other regulations; changes in budgetary priorities of government entities that fund our services; failure to adequately comply with patient and service user information regulations; possible actions under Medicare and Medicaid programs for false claims or recoupment of funds for noncompliance; changes in the regulatory landscape applicable to Matrix; changes to our estimated income tax liability from audits or otherwise; our ability to meet restrictive covenants in our credit agreement; the costs of complying with public company reporting obligations; and the accuracy of our accounting estimates and assumptions.

The Company has provided additional information in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

--financial tables to follow--

The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue, net $ 320,619 $ 393,385 $ 970,166 $ 1,125,111 Operating expenses: Service expense 235,543 356,271 764,310 1,042,717 General and administrative expense 34,441 15,979 86,435 52,241 Depreciation and amortization 7,301 4,148 17,199 12,976 Total operating expenses 277,285 376,398 867,944 1,107,934 Operating income 43,334 16,987 102,222 17,177 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 379 188 2,118 793 Other income — (66) — (199) Equity in net (income) loss of investee (10,325) 3,188 (12,200) 6,159 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 53,280 13,677 112,304 10,424 Provision for income taxes 14,360 5,097 19,785 3,940 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 38,920 8,580 92,519 6,484 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (115) (426) (618) 540 Net income $ 38,805 $ 8,154 $ 91,901 $ 7,024 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35,346 $ 6,104 $ 34,563 $ 3,230 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 2.53 $ 0.50 $ 2.63 $ 0.21 Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.03) (0.05) 0.04 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.52 $ 0.47 $ 2.58 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 2.51 $ 0.50 $ 2.62 $ 0.21 Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.03) (0.05) 0.04 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.50 $ 0.47 $ 2.57 $ 0.25 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,026,039 12,993,934 13,367,605 12,956,222 Diluted 14,133,904 13,004,449 13,415,344 12,977,598

The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,277 $ 61,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 164,944 180,416 Other current assets (1) 30,758 14,491 Current assets of discontinued operations (2) 357 155 Total current assets 379,336 256,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,814 20,095 Property and equipment, net 21,048 23,243 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 222,574 155,127 Equity investment 141,292 130,869 Other assets 8,571 11,620 Total assets $ 791,635 $ 597,381 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease liabilities $ 148 $ 308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,680 6,730 Other current liabilities (3) 262,032 141,718 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (2) 1,734 1,430 Total current liabilities 270,594 150,186 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion — 45 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 13,015 14,502 Long-term contracts payable 50,244 — Other long-term liabilities (4) 47,715 37,936 Total liabilities 381,568 202,669 Mezzanine and stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock, net — 77,120 Stockholders' equity 410,067 317,592 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and

stockholders' equity $ 791,635 $ 597,381

(1) Includes other receivables, prepaid expenses and short-term restricted cash. (2) Includes assets or liabilities primarily related to WD Services' former Saudi Arabian operation. (3) Includes accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued transportation costs, deferred revenue and self-funded insurance programs. (4) Includes other long-term liabilities and deferred tax liabilities.

The Providence Service Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (1) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 91,901 $ 7,024 Depreciation and amortization 17,199 12,976 Stock-based compensation 2,949 4,247 Equity in net (income) loss of investee (12,200) 6,159 Other non-cash items 16,534 10,466 Changes in working capital 170,843 (803) Net cash provided by operating activities 287,226 40,069 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,786) (7,302) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (77,665) — Net cash used in investing activities (82,451) (7,302) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 162,000 12,000 Repayment of debt (162,000) (12,000) Preferred stock redemption payment (88,743) — Preferred stock dividends (1,988) (3,295) Repurchase of common stock, for treasury (10,186) (6,363) Proceeds from common stock issued pursuant to stock option exercise 21,581 6,885 Restricted stock surrendered for employee tax payment (92) — Other financing activities (204) (641) Net cash used in financing activities (79,632) (3,414) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 125,143 29,353 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 61,673 12,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 186,816 $ 41,720

(1) Includes both continuing and discontinued operations.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 NET

Services Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 320,619 $ — $ 320,619 Operating expenses: Service expense 235,543 — 235,543 General and administrative expense 34,441 — 34,441 Depreciation and amortization 7,301 — 7,301 Total operating expenses 277,285 — 277,285 Operating income 43,334 — 43,334 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 379 — 379 Equity in net income of investee — (10,325) (10,325) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42,955 10,325 53,280 Provision for income taxes 11,774 2,586 14,360 Income from continuing operations,

net of taxes 31,181 7,739 38,920 Interest expense, net 379 — 379 Provision for income taxes 11,774 2,586 14,360 Depreciation and amortization 7,301 — 7,301 EBITDA 50,635 10,325 60,960 Restructuring and related charges (1) 969 — 969 Transaction costs (2) 3,579 — 3,579 COVID-19 related costs 118 — 118 Equity in net income of investee — (10,325) (10,325) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,301 $ — $ 55,301

(1) Restructuring and related charges include professional services costs of $0.6 million and severance and office closure costs of $0.4 million. (2) Transaction costs include Circulation management incentive plan ("MIP") costs and acquisition costs related to Simplura and National MedTrans.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2019 NET

Services Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 393,385 $ — $ 393,385 Operating expenses: Service expense 356,271 — 356,271 General and administrative expense 15,979 — 15,979 Depreciation and amortization 4,148 — 4,148 Total operating expenses 376,398 — 376,398 Operating income 16,987 — 16,987 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 188 — 188 Other income (66) — (66) Equity in net loss of investee — 3,188 3,188 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income tax 16,865 (3,188) 13,677 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,694 (597) 5,097 Income (loss) from continuing operations,

net of taxes 11,171 (2,591) 8,580 Interest expense, net 188 — 188 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,694 (597) 5,097 Depreciation and amortization 4,148 — 4,148 EBITDA 21,201 (3,188) 18,013 Restructuring and related charges (1) 901 — 901 Transaction costs (2) 950 — 950 Equity in net loss of investee — 3,188 3,188 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,052 $ — $ 23,052

(1) Restructuring and related charges include organizational consolidation costs of $0.6 million, severance costs of $0.1 million and professional services costs of $0.1 million. (2) Transaction costs include Circulation MIP and certain transaction-related expenses.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 NET

Services Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 970,166 $ — $ 970,166 Operating expenses: Service expense 764,310 — 764,310 General and administrative expense 86,435 — 86,435 Depreciation and amortization 17,199 — 17,199 Total operating expenses 867,944 — 867,944 Operating income 102,222 — 102,222 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 2,118 — 2,118 Equity in net income of investee — (12,200) (12,200) Income from continuing operations before income tax 100,104 12,200 112,304 Provision for income taxes 16,730 3,055 19,785 Income from continuing operations, net

of taxes 83,374 9,145 92,519 Interest expense, net 2,118 — 2,118 Provision for income taxes 16,730 3,055 19,785 Depreciation and amortization 17,199 — 17,199 EBITDA 119,421 12,200 131,621 Restructuring and related charges (1) 3,277 — 3,277 Transaction costs (2) 4,700 — 4,700 COVID-19 related costs 349 — 349 Equity in net income of investee — (12,200) (12,200) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,747 $ — $ 127,747

(1) Restructuring and related charges include professional services of $1.7 million and severance and office closure costs of $1.6 million. (2) Transaction costs include Circulation management incentive plan ("MIP") costs, acquisition costs related to Simplura and National MedTrans, and certain transaction-related expenses.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 NET

Services Matrix

Investment Total

Continuing

Operations Service revenue, net $ 1,125,111 $ — $ 1,125,111 Operating expenses: Service expense 1,042,717 — 1,042,717 General and administrative expense 52,241 — 52,241 Depreciation and amortization 12,976 — 12,976 Total operating expenses 1,107,934 — 1,107,934 Operating income 17,177 — 17,177 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 793 — 793 Other Income (199) — (199) Equity in net loss of investee — 6,159 6,159 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income tax 16,583 (6,159) 10,424 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,014 (1,074) 3,940 Income (loss) from continuing

operations, net of taxes 11,569 (5,085) 6,484 Interest expense, net 793 — 793 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,014 (1,074) 3,940 Depreciation and amortization 12,976 — 12,976 EBITDA 30,352 (6,159) 24,193 Restructuring and related charges (1) 5,371 — 5,371 Transaction costs (2) 5,288 — 5,288 Equity in net loss of investee — 6,159 6,159 Litigation expense 9 — 9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,020 $ — $ 41,020

(1) Restructuring and related charges include organizational consolidation costs of $3.7 million, severance costs of $1.5 million and professional services of $0.1 million. (2) Transaction costs include Circulation MIP and certain transaction-related expenses.

The Providence Service Corporation Summary Financial Information of Equity Investment in Matrix Medical Network (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 140,728 $ 71,663 $ 292,699 $ 210,807 Operating expense 94,509 63,021 213,219 177,603 Depreciation and amortization 10,730 11,282 30,406 33,746 Operating income (loss) 35,489 (2,640) 49,074 (542) Interest expense 4,545 6,236 15,264 19,013 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,562 (1,970) 9,893 (4,501) Net income (loss) 21,382 (6,906) 23,917 (15,054) Interest 43.6 % 43.6 % 43.6 % 43.6 % Net income (loss) - Equity Investment 9,318 (3,011) 10,423 (6,563) Management fee and other 1,007 (177) 1,777 404 Equity in net income (loss) of investee $ 10,325 $ (3,188) $ 12,200 $ (6,159) Cash $ 67,560 $ 32,523 Total Debt (2) $ 322,575 $ 325,875

(1) The results of our equity method investment are excluded from the calculation of Providence's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income. (2) Represents long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA: Matrix Medical Network (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 140,728 $ 71,663 $ 292,699 $ 210,807 Operating expense 94,509 63,021 213,219 177,603 Depreciation and amortization 10,730 11,282 30,406 33,746 Operating income (loss) 35,489 (2,640) 49,074 (542) Interest expense 4,545 6,236 15,264 19,013 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,562 (1,970) 9,893 (4,501) Net income (loss) 21,382 (6,906) 23,917 (15,054) Depreciation and amortization 10,730 11,282 30,406 33,746 Interest expense 4,545 6,236 15,264 19,013 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,562 (1,970) 9,893 (4,501) EBITDA 46,219 8,642 79,480 33,204 Management fees 2,169 501 3,838 1,798 Integration costs — — — 1,488 Severance costs 286 771 1,223 771 Restructuring expense 3,781 — 3,781 — COVID-19 related costs 1,507 — 6,599 — Transaction costs 297 88 2,051 418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,259 $ 10,002 $ 96,972 $ 37,679

(1) Providence accounts for its proportionate share of Matrix's results using the equity method. Matrix's Adjusted EBITDA is not included within Providence's Adjusted EBITDA in any period presented.

The Providence Service Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Common Share: (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 38,920 $ 8,580 $ 92,519 $ 6,484 Restructuring and related charges (1) 969 901 3,277 5,686 Transaction costs (2) 3,579 950 4,700 5,288 Equity in net (income) loss of investee (10,325) 3,188 (12,200) 6,159 Intangible amortization expense 4,884 1,559 10,219 4,676 Litigation expense, net — — — 9 COVID-19 related costs 118 — 349 — Tax impact of the CARES Act — — (10,984) — Tax effected impact of adjustments 98 (1,868) (1,733) (6,989) Adjusted Net Income 38,243 13,310 86,147 21,313 Dividends on convertible preferred stock (27) (1,109) (1,988) (3,295) Income allocated to participating securities (264) (1,642) (7,052) (2,529) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 37,952 $ 10,559 $ 77,107 $ 15,489 Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 0.81 $ 5.75 $ 1.19 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 14,133,904 13,004,449 13,415,344 12,977,598

(1) Restructuring and related charges include severance, organizational consolidation costs and professional fees. (2) Transaction costs include the MIP related to the Circulation acquisition, acquisition costs related to Simplura and National MedTrans, and certain other transaction-related expenses.

