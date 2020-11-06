SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the third quarter 2020 results

SalMar presents results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the accompanying disease prevention measures taken into effect by the Norwegian authorities the presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 am CET on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 am CET on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.