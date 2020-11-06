 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321

Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  11/11/2020 11/11/2020 11/11/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  6,760 5,200 3,537
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700
Total Number of Bids Received  10 22 21
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  6,960 5,400 3,937
Total Number of Successful Bids  8 20 19
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  8 20 19
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.171 / 1.840 114.744 / 2.910 127.813 / 0.650
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.081 / 1.880 114.575 / 2.930 127.483 / 0.674
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.171 / 1.840 114.744 / 2.910 127.813 / 0.650
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  98.950 / 1.930 114.285 / 2.970 127.000 / 0.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.078 / 1.880 114.566 / 2.930 127.434 / 0.678
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.03 1.04 1.11

