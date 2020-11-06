Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.11.2020, 12:32 | 27 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 12:32 | Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 33 0321 Settlement Date 11/11/2020 11/11/2020 11/11/2020 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,760 5,200 3,537 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700 Total Number of Bids Received 10 22 21 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,960 5,400 3,937 Total Number of Successful Bids 8 20 19 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 8 20 19 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.171 / 1.840 114.744 / 2.910 127.813 / 0.650 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.000 / 1.910 114.400 / 2.950 127.130 / 0.700 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.081 / 1.880 114.575 / 2.930 127.483 / 0.674 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.171 / 1.840 114.744 / 2.910 127.813 / 0.650 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.950 / 1.930 114.285 / 2.970 127.000 / 0.710 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.078 / 1.880 114.566 / 2.930 127.434 / 0.678 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.03 1.04 1.11

