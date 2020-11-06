Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE Publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2020 (Hamburg, 6 November 2020) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2020 on

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE 06.11.2020 / 12:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thursday, 12 November 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)



In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:



Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 25574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9125

Confirmation Code: 7116909



The webcast for the conference call is available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20201112/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:

https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/publikationen/

During the course of the day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:

https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/publikationen/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.



Contact:



Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de



06.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42 Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77 E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de Internet: www.zealnetwork.de ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 WKN: ZEAL24 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1146182

End of News DGAP News Service

1146182 06.11.2020