CORRECTION Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2020 (investor calendar) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.11.2020, 12:37 | 24 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 12:37 | Correction: date in Lithuanian announcement was corrected. Correction is made in Lithuanian announcement only. AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2020 as follows: 28 February 2020 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2019 6 April 2020 Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2019 29 May 2020 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2020 31 August 2020 Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2020 30 November 2020 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first nine months of 2020 General manager

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340



AUGA group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer