 

JMP Group Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 12:45  |  21   |   |   

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Staci Slaughter has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective November 5, 2020, and will serve as a member of the board’s corporate governance and nominating committee. Following Ms. Slaughter’s appointment, JMP Group’s board is composed of ten directors, six of whom are independent.

“We’re very happy to welcome Staci as a member of our board,” said Joe Jolson, chairman and CEO of JMP Group. “Staci is an accomplished leader with broad experience in operations, strategy, and communications for a major enterprise. Her strengths will complement the skills of our other directors, and her perspective will prove invaluable as we continue to build our business and take new steps to create shareholder value. We look forward to her many contributions to JMP’s future success.”

Ms. Slaughter is executive vice president, communications, and senior advisor to the CEO of the San Francisco Giants, one of the nation’s premier sports and entertainment franchises. Ms. Slaughter joined the organization in 1996 and oversees the team’s brand image, baseball and corporate messaging, media relations, internal and external communications strategy, and crisis management. She is also responsible for the Giants’ charitable endeavors, including the 100% Player Participation program and the Giants Community Fund. Under her leadership, the Giants were named the 2016 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year by ESPN.

In 2012, Ms. Slaughter received the Robert O. Fishel Award, which is given annually to an active, non-uniformed representative of Major League Baseball for ethics, professionalism and humanitarianism. She was also named a 2012 Game Changer by the Sports Business Journal, which recognizes women in sports who have a major impact on sports business. In 2017, Ms. Slaughter received a Most Influential Women in Business award from the San Francisco Business Times. She holds an undergraduate degree from University of California, Berkeley.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales and trading activities through JMP Securities; its venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management; and the management of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP), a business development company, through HCAP Advisors. For more information, visit www.jmpg.com.

JMP Group LLC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JMP Group Announces Addition to Board of Directors JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Staci Slaughter has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective November 5, 2020, and will serve as a member of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
JMP Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results