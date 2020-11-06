 

TELUS Corporation announces agreement to acquire Lionbridge AI through TELUS International

Acquisition supports the evolution of TELUS’ digital transformation strategy

Lionbridge AI to enhance TELUS International’s ability to support leading global technology brands developing the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and data annotation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Corporation (T-TSX; NYSE-TU), announced that TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, has entered into an agreement to acquire Lionbridge AI, a market-leading global provider of crowd-based training data and annotation platform solutions used in the development of AI algorithms to power machine learning. The acquisition will be at a purchase price of approximately C$1.2 billion (approximately US$935 million) consisting of debt and equity, subject to customary closing adjustments. Closing is expected to occur on December 31, 2020.

“Today’s announcement advances TELUS’ commitment to harness the power of technology to provide outstanding customer experiences on a global basis, while accelerating the digital transformation and strategic growth journey of TELUS International. The acquisition will add key capabilities and diversity to TELUS International’s suite of next-generation digital solutions consistent with the ongoing execution of its growth agenda. We continue to move forward with our plans for the TELUS International IPO, which is targeted for the first quarter of 2021,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “We look forward to welcoming Lionbridge AI’s skilled team members to the TELUS family as we continue to elevate our world-leading customer experience and innovative technologies for the valued brands we partner with around the world.”

“With the addition of Lionbridge AI, TELUS International will further progress its penetration of the fast-growing new economy services market that will enable our team to support important AI applications as demand for high-quality, multilingual data annotation continues to increase,” continued Entwistle. “As a unified team and company, we will be strongly positioned to meet the end-to-end needs of today’s technology hyperscalers and industry disruptors in machine learning and AI systems to develop smarter products and services, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

