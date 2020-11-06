TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3112 Canadian per share on the issued and
outstanding Common shares payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Vancouver, British Columbia
Contact: Investor Relations
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
November 5, 2020
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
