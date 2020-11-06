Domtar Corporation Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today reported a net loss of $92 million ($1.67 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net earnings of $19 million ($0.34 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 and net earnings of $20 million ($0.32 per share) for the third quarter of 2019. Sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.1 billion.

Excluding items listed below, the Company had earnings before items1 of $18 million ($0.33 per share) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to earnings before items1 of $20 million ($0.36 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 and earnings before items1 of $55 million ($0.89 per share) for the third quarter of 2019.

QUARTERLY REVIEW

“We performed very well in the quarter in a challenging operating environment. Our teams have demonstrated tremendous resiliency, continuously adapting to changing market conditions, maintaining a keen focus on health and safety and decisively taking actions to serve our customers in the face of unprecedented conditions,” said John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We benefited from further market recovery and we made good progress with some of our strategic initiatives.”

“Our results in Paper significantly improved in the third quarter reflecting a strong operational performance and our team's fast response in implementing cost savings in a better paper demand environment. In Pulp, prices remain at cyclically low levels but the supply and demand balance is improving.”

“The Kingsport conversion to recycled linerboard is going according to plan. All efforts are now being put into enabling a start-up by the end of 2022. We have signed an agreement with Voith to provide equipment and technical services to help build one of the most modern recycled containerboard machines in the world. We expect to receive our first equipment deliveries in the next few months with construction set to begin in the second quarter of 2021. We are also focusing on implementing our commercial strategy while building our various teams that will help lead the business.”

Mr. Williams added, “In Personal Care, we had a strong cost performance in the quarter. We continue to execute well against our objectives, both commercially and operationally, which has contributed to our strong year-to-date performance."

Operating loss was $136 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $14 million in the second quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization totaled $71 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income before items1 was $43 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating income before items1 of $15 million in the second quarter of 2020.

(In millions of dollars) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Sales $ 1,124 $ 1,012 Operating (loss) income Pulp and Paper segment (140 ) 3 Personal Care segment 16 18 Corporate (12 ) (7 ) Total operating (loss) income (136 ) 14 Operating income before items1 43 15 Depreciation and amortization 71 71

The net operating loss in the third quarter of 2020 was the result of the long-lived assets impairment and closure and restructuring charges related to the cost savings program, lower wage subsidies, higher maintenance costs, higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher freight costs. These factors were partially offset by favorable productivity, higher volume in paper, lower raw material costs, higher average selling prices for paper and favorable exchange rates.

When compared to the second quarter of 2020, manufactured paper shipments were up 20% and pulp shipments decreased 7%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 105% in the third and second quarters of 2020. Paper inventories decreased by 20,000 tons, and pulp inventories increased by 38,000 metric tons when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $121 million and capital expenditures were $28 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $93 million for the third quarter of 2020. Domtar’s net debt-to-total capitalization ratio1 stood at 28% at September 30, 2020 compared to 30% at June 30, 2020.

OUTLOOK

In the fourth quarter, paper volume is expected to be flat quarter-over-quarter while mix should be unfavorable due to the usual seasonality. We expect near-term pulp markets to continue to gradually improve driven by better demand, maintenance outages and restocking in China. We expect Personal Care to continue to benefit from higher usage and the impact from new customer wins. Overall raw material costs are expected to remain stable while planned maintenance costs will be lower.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about our plans, expectations and future performance, including the statements by Mr. Williams and those contained under “Outlook,” are “forward-looking statements.” Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in paper sales and the challenges we face in maintaining manufacturing operations, changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, the failure to achieve our cost containment goals, costs of conversion in excess of our expectations, demand for linerboard, and the other reasons identified under “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for 2019 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently-filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise.

Domtar Corporation Highlights (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Selected Segment Information Sales Pulp and Paper 899 1,079 2,732 3,342 Personal Care 243 219 738 686 Total for reportable segments 1,142 1,298 3,470 4,028 Intersegment sales (18 ) (15 ) (56 ) (52 ) Consolidated sales 1,124 1,283 3,414 3,976 Depreciation and amortization Pulp and Paper 56 57 170 174 Personal Care 15 15 44 45 Total for reportable segments 71 72 214 219 Impairment of long-lived assets - Pulp and Paper 111 32 111 32 Impairment of long-lived assets - Personal Care — 1 — 26 Consolidated depreciation and amortization and impairment of long-lived assets 182 105 325 277 Operating (loss) income Pulp and Paper (140 ) 31 (133 ) 237 Personal Care 16 2 54 (24 ) Corporate (12 ) (4 ) (24 ) (35 ) Consolidated operating (loss) income (136 ) 29 (103 ) 178 Interest expense, net 14 12 43 38 Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (4 ) (2 ) (13 ) (7 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss (146 ) 19 (133 ) 147 Income tax (benefit) expense (55 ) (1 ) (67 ) 28 Equity loss, net of taxes 1 — 2 1 Net (loss) earnings (92 ) 20 (68 ) 118 Per common share (in dollars) Net (loss) earnings Basic (1.67 ) 0.33 (1.23 ) 1.89 Diluted (1.67 ) 0.32 (1.23 ) 1.88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 55.2 61.5 55.5 62.5 Diluted 55.2 61.7 55.5 62.7 Cash flows from operating activities 121 108 276 282 Additions to property, plant and equipment 28 56 130 157

As a result of changes in our organization structure, we have changed our segment reporting. Starting January 1, 2020, our materials business EAM Corporation, (“EAM”), a manufacturer of high quality airlaid and ultrathin laminated cores, previously reported under our Personal Care segment is now presented under our Pulp and Paper segment. Prior period segment results have been restated to the new segment presentation with no significant impact on segment results. There were no changes to our consolidated sales or operating income.

Domtar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Sales 1,124 1,283 3,414 3,976 Operating expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 911 1,041 2,831 3,172 Depreciation and amortization 71 72 214 219 Selling, general and administrative 99 94 294 322 Impairment of long-lived assets 111 33 111 58 Closure and restructuring costs 68 11 69 23 Other operating loss (income), net — 3 (2 ) 4 1,260 1,254 3,517 3,798 Operating (loss) income (136 ) 29 (103 ) 178 Interest expense, net 14 12 43 38 Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (4 ) (2 ) (13 ) (7 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss (146 ) 19 (133 ) 147 Income tax (benefit) expense (55 ) (1 ) (67 ) 28 Equity loss, net of taxes 1 — 2 1 Net (loss) earnings (92 ) 20 (68 ) 118 Per common share (in dollars) Net (loss) earnings Basic (1.67 ) 0.33 (1.23 ) 1.89 Diluted (1.67 ) 0.32 (1.23 ) 1.88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 55.2 61.5 55.5 62.5 Diluted 55.2 61.7 55.5 62.7

Domtar Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets at (In millions of dollars) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 218 61 Receivables, less allowances of $11 and $6 543 577 Inventories 764 786 Prepaid expenses 36 33 Income and other taxes receivable 44 61 Total current assets 1,605 1,518 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,378 2,567 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72 81 Intangible assets, net 573 573 Other assets 163 164 Total assets 4,791 4,903 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Bank indebtedness — 9 Trade and other payables 626 705 Income and other taxes payable 37 23 Operating lease liabilities due within one year 27 28 Long-term debt due within one year 13 1 Total current liabilities 703 766 Long-term debt 1,086 938 Operating lease liabilities 58 69 Deferred income taxes and other 413 479 Other liabilities and deferred credits 320 275 Shareholders' equity Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,714 1,770 Retained earnings 905 998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (409 ) (393 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,211 2,376 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,791 4,903

Domtar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Operating activities Net (loss) earnings (92 ) 20 (68 ) 118 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 71 72 214 219 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (48 ) 2 (60 ) 1 Impairment of long-lived assets 111 33 111 58 Stock-based compensation expense 2 2 5 7 Equity loss, net 1 — 2 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of acquisition of business Receivables (4 ) 10 38 50 Inventories 10 20 30 (34 ) Prepaid expenses 7 7 9 (4 ) Trade and other payables 74 (35 ) (21 ) (111 ) Income and other taxes (6 ) (13 ) 34 (27 ) Difference between employer pension and other post-retirement contributions and pension and other post-retirement expense (5 ) (4 ) (6 ) (3 ) Other assets and other liabilities — (6 ) (12 ) 7 Cash flows from operating activities 121 108 276 282 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (28 ) (56 ) (130 ) (157 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — — — 1 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (30 ) — Cash flows used for investing activities (28 ) (56 ) (160 ) (156 ) Financing activities Dividend payments — (28 ) (51 ) (83 ) Stock repurchase — (131 ) (59 ) (139 ) Net change in bank indebtedness — (1 ) (10 ) 2 Change in revolving credit facility — 45 (80 ) 45 Proceeds from receivables securitization facility — 70 25 150 Repayments of receivables securitization facility — — (80 ) (110 ) Issuance of long-term debt — — 300 — Repayments of long-term debt (3 ) — (3 ) (1 ) Other 1 — (3 ) (1 ) Cash flows (used for) provided from financing activities (2 ) (45 ) 39 (137 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 91 7 155 (11 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 3 (2 ) 2 (2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 124 93 61 111 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 218 98 218 98 Supplemental cash flow information Net cash payments (refund) for: Interest 19 16 44 39 Income taxes (1 ) 5 (25 ) 55

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “Earnings before items”, “Earnings before items per diluted share”, “EBITDA”, “EBITDA margin”, “EBITDA before items”, “EBITDA margin before items”, “Free cash flow”, “Net debt” and “Net debt-to-total capitalization”. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates “Earnings before items” and “EBITDA before items” by excluding the after-tax (pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

2020 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) ($) 5 19 (92 ) (68 ) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) — — — — — — — 22 22 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — 68 68 8 12 26 — 46 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) — 1 42 43 3 6 9 14 32 (=) Earnings before items ($) 5 20 18 43 91 36 55 2 184 (/) Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted) (millions) 56.2 55.3 55.2 55.5 63.2 63.3 61.7 57.3 61.4 (=) Earnings before items per diluted share ($) 0.09 0.36 0.33 0.77 1.44 0.57 0.89 0.03 3.00 Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to Net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) ($) 5 19 (92 ) (68 ) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 (+) Equity loss, net of taxes ($) 1 — 1 2 1 — — 1 2 (+) Income tax expense (benefit) ($) 3 (15 ) (55 ) (67 ) 24 5 (1 ) (26 ) 2 (+) Interest expense, net ($) 14 15 14 43 13 13 12 14 52 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 72 71 71 214 73 74 72 74 293 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — 111 111 10 15 33 — 58 (=) EBITDA ($) 95 90 50 235 201 125 136 29 491 (/) Sales ($) 1,278 1,012 1,124 3,414 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 (=) EBITDA margin (%) 7 % 9 % 4 % 7 % 15 % 9 % 11 % 2 % 9 % EBITDA ($) 95 90 50 235 201 125 136 29 491 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) — — — — — — — 30 30 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) — 1 68 69 4 8 11 19 42 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 95 91 118 304 205 133 147 78 563 (/) Sales ($) 1,278 1,012 1,124 3,414 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 7 % 9 % 10 % 9 % 15 % 10 % 11 % 6 % 11 % Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from operating activities ($) 88 67 121 276 55 119 108 160 442 (-) Additions to property, plant and equipment ($) (62 ) (40 ) (28 ) (130 ) (46 ) (55 ) (56 ) (98 ) (255 ) (=) Free cash flow ($) 26 27 93 146 9 64 52 62 187 "Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation Bank indebtedness ($) — — — 3 3 1 9 (+) Long-term debt due within one year ($) 1 13 13 1 1 1 1 (+) Long-term debt ($) 1,102 1,089 1,086 853 824 938 938 (=) Debt ($) 1,103 1,102 1,099 857 828 940 948 (-) Cash and cash equivalents ($) (152 ) (124 ) (218 ) (94 ) (93 ) (98 ) (61 ) (=) Net debt ($) 951 978 881 763 735 842 887 (+) Shareholders' equity ($) 2,181 2,277 2,211 2,608 2,619 2,439 2,376 (=) Total capitalization ($) 3,132 3,255 3,092 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 Net debt ($) 951 978 881 763 735 842 887 (/) Total capitalization ($) 3,132 3,255 3,092 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 (=) Net debt-to-total capitalization (%) 30 % 30 % 28 % 23 % 22 % 26 % 27 %

“Earnings before items”, “Earnings before items per diluted share”, “EBITDA”, “EBITDA margin”, “EBITDA before items”, “EBITDA margin before items”, “Free cash flow”, “Net debt” and “Net debt-to-total capitalization” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – By Segment 2020

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented “Operating income (loss) before items” by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 YTD Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 YTD Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 YTD Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 YTD Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)

to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 4 3 (140) — (133) 20 18 16 — 54 (5) (7) (12) — (24) 19 14 (136) — (103) (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — 111 — 111 — — — — — — — — — — — — 111 — 111 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) — 1 67 — 68 — — — — — — — 1 — 1 — 1 68 — 69 (=) Operating income (loss) before items ($) 4 4 38 — 46 20 18 16 — 54 (5) (7) (11) — (23) 19 15 43 — 77 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)

before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 4 4 38 — 46 20 18 16 — 54 (5) (7) (11) — (23) 19 15 43 — 77 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 4 6 4 — 14 — — — — — — (1) — — (1) 4 5 4 — 13 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 58 56 56 — 170 14 15 15 — 44 — — — — — 72 71 71 — 214 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 66 66 98 — 230 34 33 31 — 98 (5) (8) (11) — (24) 95 91 118 — 304 (/) Sales ($) 1,031 802 899 — 2,732 266 229 243 — 738 — — — — — 1,297 1,031 1,142 — 3,470 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 6% 8% 11% — 8% 13% 14% 13% — 13% — — — — — 7% 9% 10% — 9%

“Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – By Segment 2019

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial metrics identified in bold as “Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented “Operating income (loss) before items” by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)

to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 144 62 31 (11) 226 (8) (18) 2 8 (16) (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 115 34 29 (15) 163 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — 32 — 32 10 15 1 — 26 — — — — — 10 15 33 — 58 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) — — 5 17 22 4 8 6 2 20 — — — — — 4 8 11 19 42 (=) Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 6 280 6 5 9 10 30 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)

before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 6 280 6 5 9 10 30 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) — — — 30 30 — — — — — — — — — — — — — 30 30 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 3 3 2 (28) (20) — — — — — — (1) — (2) (3) 3 2 2 (30) (23) (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 58 59 57 57 231 15 15 15 17 62 — — — — — 73 74 72 74 293 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 205 124 127 65 521 21 20 24 27 92 (21) (11) (4) (14) (50) 205 133 147 78 563 (/) Sales ($) 1,157 1,106 1,079 1,027 4,369 239 228 219 234 920 — — — — — 1,396 1,334 1,298 1,261 5,289 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 18% 11% 12% 6% 12% 9% 9% 11% 12% 10% — — — — — 15% 10% 11% 6% 11%

“Operating income (loss) before items”, “EBITDA before items” and “EBITDA margin before items” have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

As a result of changes in our organization structure, we have changed our segment reporting. Starting January 1, 2020, our materials business EAM, a manufacturer of high quality airlaid and ultrathin laminated cores, previously reported under our Personal Care segment is now presented under our Pulp and Paper segment. Prior period segment results have been restated to the new segment presentation with no significant impact on segment results. There were no changes to our consolidated sales or operating income.

Domtar Corporation Supplemental Segmented Information (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2020 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Pulp and Paper Segment Sales ($) 1,031 802 899 2,732 1,157 1,106 1,079 1,027 4,369 Operating income (loss) ($) 4 3 (140 ) (133 ) 144 62 31 (11 ) 226 Depreciation and amortization ($) 58 56 56 170 58 59 57 57 231 Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — 111 111 — — 32 — 32 Paper Paper Production ('000 ST) 648 436 524 1,608 757 697 653 619 2,726 Paper Shipments - Manufactured ('000 ST) 679 459 550 1,688 736 681 672 656 2,745 Communication Papers ('000 ST) 569 366 449 1,384 615 567 563 554 2,299 Specialty and Packaging Papers ('000 ST) 110 93 101 304 121 114 109 102 446 Paper Shipments - Sourced from 3rd parties ('000 ST) 22 12 16 50 23 21 25 24 93 Paper Shipments - Total ('000 ST) 701 471 566 1,738 759 702 697 680 2,838 Pulp Pulp Shipments(a) ('000 ADMT) 389 427 396 1,212 349 370 416 404 1,539 Pulp Shipments mix(b): Hardwood Kraft Pulp (%) 3 % 2 % 4 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 5 % 5 % 4 % Softwood Kraft Pulp (%) 52 % 57 % 62 % 57 % 53 % 56 % 55 % 54 % 54 % Fluff Pulp (%) 45 % 41 % 34 % 40 % 45 % 42 % 40 % 41 % 42 % Personal Care Segment Sales ($) 266 229 243 738 239 228 219 234 920 Operating income (loss) ($) 20 18 16 54 (8 ) (18 ) 2 8 (16 ) Depreciation and amortization ($) 14 15 15 44 15 15 15 17 62 Impairment of long-lived assets ($) — — — — 10 15 1 — 26 Average Exchange Rates $US / $CAN 1.344 1.385 1.332 1.354 1.329 1.337 1.321 1.321 1.327 $CAN / $US 0.744 0.722 0.751 0.739 0.752 0.748 0.757 0.757 0.754 € / $US 1.102 1.101 1.170 1.124 1.136 1.124 1.111 1.107 1.120

As a result of changes in our organization structure, we have changed our segment reporting. Starting January 1, 2020, our materials business EAM, a manufacturer of high quality airlaid and ultrathin laminated cores, previously reported under our Personal Care segment is now presented under our Pulp and Paper segment. Prior period segment results have been restated to the new segment presentation with no significant impact on segment results. There were no changes to our consolidated sales or operating income.

(a) Figures represent Pulp Shipments to third parties.

(b) Percentages include Pulp Shipments to our Personal Care segment.

Note: the term “ST” refers to a short ton and the term “ADMT” refers to an air dry metric ton.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the appendix.

