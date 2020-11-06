 

Humanigen Announces Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Department of Defense to Develop Lenzilumab for COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced that the company and the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND or JPEO) have entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in support of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19.

The CRADA complements Humanigen’s development efforts, providing access to a full-scale, integrated team of OWS manufacturing and regulatory subject matter experts, leading decision makers and statistical support in anticipation of applying for EUA and subsequently a Biologics License Application for lenzilumab as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The CRADA also provides that OWS regulatory experts will work hand in hand with the Company on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) communications, meetings and regulatory filings. The CRADA aims to support the ongoing lenzilumab Phase 3 clinical trials, focusing on efficiently generating EUA and BLA submissions. In addition to providing access under EUA, a goal of the CRADA is to ensure lenzilumab receives the benefits provided by Public Law 115-92.

Humanigen's investigational treatment lenzilumab, a proprietary Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody, is designed to prevent and treat an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’, a complication considered to be a leading cause of COVID-19 death. Data show that up to 89 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are at risk of this immune hyper-response, which is believed to trigger the acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe cases of COVID-19.

Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen said, “We are honored to be part of Operation Warp Speed, receive this CRADA, and collaborate with JPEO to advance lenzilumab as a potential response treatment and seek a potential EUA. We have been working tirelessly to advance lenzilumab for COVID-19 and are excited to have the integrated expert team at OWS prioritize lenzilumab research and development during this critical time.”

Seite 1 von 3
Humanigen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humanigen Announces Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Department of Defense to Develop Lenzilumab for COVID-19 Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced that the company and the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19
04.11.20
Humanigen Announces ZUMA-19 Abstract Accepted for Presentation at American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting
03.11.20
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF Pharmaceutical for South Korea and the Philippines
30.10.20
Humanigen Announces First Patient Dosed at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Phase 3 Clinical Study of Lenzilumab in COVID-19
29.10.20
Humanigen Announces First Patient Dosed in NIH ACTIV-5/Big Effect Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab for COVID-19
27.10.20
Humanigen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
13.10.20
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s Lenzilumab as Potential COVID-19 Therapy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
52
HGEN ($900 Mio) ...VS..CYDY ($3,2 MRD)