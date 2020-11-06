Ventas and GIC Form Research & Innovation Development Joint Venture
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”), an S&P 500 company and one of the world’s leading owners of healthcare, senior housing and research & innovation properties, announced today it has formed a joint venture (the “JV”) with GIC. The JV will initially own four in-progress university-based Research & Innovation (“R&I”) development projects (the “Initial R&I JV Projects”) with total project costs estimated at $930 million. The JV may be expanded to include other pre-identified future R&I development projects.
“We are excited to announce this attractive R&I development partnership with GIC, one of the world’s most respected real estate investors,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman & CEO. “With this strategic partnership, we continue to diversify our capital sources, retain a majority interest in our ongoing R&I developments, accelerate additional projects from our pipeline of opportunities and enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility. With GIC and Wexford, we look forward to successfully completing our in-progress R&I projects and launching additional R&I developments from our existing pipeline together.”
“Following the successful launch and continued growth of our perpetual life vehicle focused on investing in core healthcare real estate, we are pleased to further expand our third-party capital management platform through this JV to now have over $3 billion in assets under management. Our success demonstrates the strength of Ventas’s capabilities, relationships and team in the healthcare real estate market. We are confident in our ability to extend our track record of value creation.”
Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate, GIC said, “As a long-term investor, we are confident that the life sciences sector will continue to flourish, driven by the growing and aging global population, as well as increased public and private funding for life sciences R&D. We are pleased to establish this partnership with Ventas, and look forward to scaling our venture together.”
Transaction Highlights
- Ventas contributed its ownership interest in the Initial R&I JV Projects into the JV. Ventas will own an over 50 percent interest, and GIC will own a 45 percent interest, in the Initial R&I JV Projects. Ventas’s exclusive development partner, Wexford Science & Technology (“Wexford”), remains the developer of, and a minority partner in, all of the Initial R&I JV Projects.
- Ventas will act as manager of the JV, with customary rights and obligations, and will receive customary fees and incentives.
- Total costs for the Initial R&I JV Projects are expected to approximate $930 million. The Initial R&I JV Projects will contain 1.4 million square feet when completed and are
approximately 65 percent pre-leased in aggregate. They are expected to open between 2021 and 2023 and include:
- One uCity: Expansion of the Philadelphia uCity Square submarket associated with the University of Pennsylvania. Construction on this project recommenced on October 1, 2020 after having been paused as part of Ventas’s proactive capital conservation actions in response to COVID-19.
- College of Nursing and Health Professions (“CNHP”), Drexel University: State-of-the-art academic medicine facility, also in uCity Square, which will provide CNHP students, faculty and staff with immediate access to Drexel’s full suite of on-campus resources.
- Pitt Immune Transplant & Therapy Center (Phases I & II): Creation of a research, academic medicine and innovation hub anchored by a new relationship with the University of Pittsburgh to house cutting-edge immunotherapy research in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (“UPMC”) and co-located with UPMC’s Shadyside Hospital.
- Arizona State University: Class-A, fully lab-enabled R&I center anchored by Arizona State University and focused on biomedical discovery and innovation in health outcomes.
- Total project costs of approximately $180 million have been incurred to-date on the Initial R&I JV Projects, which are in various stages of development and construction. At closing, GIC reimbursed Ventas for its share of costs incurred to-date.
- Ventas and GIC will each contribute its pro rata share of the future costs to complete the Initial R&I JV Projects. The Initial R&I JV Projects are expected to be financed with approximately $500 million in construction financing.
- Ventas and GIC have the opportunity to add certain additional pre-identified R&I development projects currently in the Company’s pipeline to the JV over time (the “Pipeline JV Projects”). The Pipeline JV Projects, if all completed, would expand the JV to encompass over $2 billion in total expected project costs. Wexford is also the developer of, and would be a minority partner in, the Pipeline JV Projects.
Financial and Strategic Benefits
