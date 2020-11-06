Ventas and GIC Form Research & Innovation Development Joint Venture

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”), an S&P 500 company and one of the world’s leading owners of healthcare, senior housing and research & innovation properties, announced today it has formed a joint venture (the “JV”) with GIC. The JV will initially own four in-progress university-based Research & Innovation (“R&I”) development projects (the “Initial R&I JV Projects”) with total project costs estimated at $930 million. The JV may be expanded to include other pre-identified future R&I development projects.

“We are excited to announce this attractive R&I development partnership with GIC, one of the world’s most respected real estate investors,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman & CEO. “With this strategic partnership, we continue to diversify our capital sources, retain a majority interest in our ongoing R&I developments, accelerate additional projects from our pipeline of opportunities and enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility. With GIC and Wexford, we look forward to successfully completing our in-progress R&I projects and launching additional R&I developments from our existing pipeline together.”