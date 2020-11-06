Termination of Liquidity Provider Agreement

Since Seluxit's shares were admitted to trading in November 2018, Arbejdernes Landsbank has acted as liquidity provider for Seluxit.

Arbejdernes Landsbank has informed Seluxit that from 1st of January 2021 the bank will no longer offer its customers to act as a liquidity provider. The bank has therefore terminated the liquidity provider agreement with Seluxit by the 31st of December 2020.

In view of the currently high trading activity on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen and the turnover in Seluxit's shares, Seluxit's management has decided that there is no need for a new liquidity provider agreement with another supplier. Therefore Seluxit will from 1. January 2021 no longer have a liquidity provider.









For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.



For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.

NOTE: In case of any discrepancies between the English and the Danish version of the announcement, the Danish version prevails.