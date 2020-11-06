 

Termination of Liquidity Provider Agreement

06.11.2020   

Company Announcement number 27
Aalborg, 6 November 2020


Since Seluxit's shares were admitted to trading in November 2018, Arbejdernes Landsbank has acted as liquidity provider for Seluxit.

Arbejdernes Landsbank has informed Seluxit that from 1st of January 2021 the bank will no longer offer its customers to act as a liquidity provider. The bank has therefore terminated the liquidity provider agreement with Seluxit by the 31st of December 2020.

In view of the currently high trading activity on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen and the turnover in Seluxit's shares, Seluxit's management has decided that there is no need for a new liquidity provider agreement with another supplier. Therefore Seluxit will from 1. January 2021 no longer have a liquidity provider.



For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.

You can subscribe to our investor newsletter on https://www.seluxit.com/investors and get company announcements directly in your mail box. You can also follow news from Seluxit on

Seluxit A/S
Sofiendalsvej 74
9200 Aalborg
Denmark
Tel.: +45 46 922 722
E-mail: investor@seluxit.com
Web: www.seluxit.com
CVR/VAT nr. 29388237 		Certified Adviser
 Norden CEF ApS, V/ John Norden
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
Denmark
Tel.: +45 20 720 200
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk
Web: www.nordencef.dk
CVR/VAT nr. 31933048

About Seluxit:
 Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data.  Seluxit’s vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things — how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.

NOTE: In case of any discrepancies between the English and the Danish version of the announcement, the Danish version prevails.




