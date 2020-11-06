Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share on its Class A Stock payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.



The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) of $0.39844 per share payable on January 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.