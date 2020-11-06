 

Oncolytics Biotech to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

- Conference call and webcast to take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss a corporate update and financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Dial In – North American Toll-Free: (888) 231-8191
Dial In – International: (647) 427-7450
Conference ID (if needed): 678-8931
Webcast: please click here

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website, available by clicking here and will be archived for three months. A dial in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (North America) or (416) 849-0833 (International) and using reference code: 678-8931.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic, and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.  Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact
 Kirk Look
Chief Financial Officer
+1-403-670-7658
KLook@oncolytics.ca  

Investor Relations for Oncolytics
Timothy McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
+1-917-679-9282
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Oncolytics Biotech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncolytics Biotech to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights - Conference call and webcast to take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that it will host a conference call …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
EdgeConneX Announces Completion of its Acquisition by EQT Infrastructure
Tumor Ablation Market Worth $ 1072.87 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 12.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the ...
Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - ...
Xi: China aims to turn itself into market for world
Connaught Bar In London Is Named The World's Best Bar, Sponsored By Perrier, As The World's 50 Best ...
Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Clinical Trials Delivering New Optimism in Fight Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer