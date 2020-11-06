 

CoreLogic Announces Notice of Change in Format of the November 17, 2020 Special Meeting From an In-Person Meeting to a Virtual-Only Meeting

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that the format of the upcoming November 17, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) has changed.

Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in infection rates, and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and the community, CoreLogic hereby gives notice of its decision to change the format of the Special Meeting from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting.

The Company will hold the Special Meeting in this virtual-only format as scheduled on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time. The items of business are the same as those set forth in the Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement dated September 22, 2020.

Stockholders as of the close of business on September 18, 2020 (the “Record Date”) or their legal proxy holders are entitled to participate and vote at the Special Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the Special Meeting remotely, we urge them to vote in advance of the Special Meeting by internet, by telephone or by submitting a WHITE proxy card as promptly as possible. Any stockholder who has previously signed a gold proxy card sent to them by Senator or Cannae may revoke their earlier proxy and may vote by proxy AGAINST all of the proposals by signing, dating and returning the WHITE proxy card in the postage-paid envelope previously provided, by voting over the internet using the internet address on the WHITE proxy card or by voting by telephone using the toll-free number on the WHITE proxy card.

Stockholders must register in advance to participate in the Special Meeting remotely. Requests for registration to participate in the Special Meeting remotely must be received no later than 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, on November 16, 2020. Stockholders may make such requests to register by following the instructions below. Once admitted to the Special Meeting, stockholders may submit questions, vote their shares and view a list of stockholders by following the instructions available on the meeting website. A representative of Senator and Cannae will be provided an opportunity to make a statement at the meeting if they so desire.

