 

Gossamer Bio Announces GB1275 Data Presentations at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB1275 at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), to be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. This includes clinical and biomarker data from the ongoing GB1275 Phase 1/2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-A36, in advanced solid tumors and corresponding presentations from Johanna Bendell, M.D. and Wells Messersmith, M.D.

Details for presentations related to GB1275, a CD11b modulator in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, are as follows:

Poster Title: Preliminary results from KEYNOTE-A36, a study of GB1275, a first-in-class oral CD11b modulator, alone and with pembrolizumab or chemotherapy in specified advanced solid tumors
Poster / Abstract Number: 388
Presenting Author: Johanna Bendell, M.D.

Poster Title: Combining transcriptomic- and tissue-based immune biomarkers to evaluate GB1275, a CD11b modulator, as a single agent or with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors
Poster / Abstract Number: 389
Presenting Author: Wells Messersmith, M.D.

Posters can be accessed on the SITC website on Monday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. EST. The posters will also be made available in the “Posters and Publications” section of the Gossamer Bio website at gossamerbio.com.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

