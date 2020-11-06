 

ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2020 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005110/en/

Statement from Bob Bakish, President & CEO

“As we near the first anniversary of the ViacomCBS merger, I’m thrilled about the way our organization has come together to realize the power of the combination and seize our unique global opportunity in streaming. This quarter, we achieved strong user growth across our streaming platforms as we continue to build our linked ecosystem of pay and free services – with big steps taken, including the preview and brand reveal of Paramount+ ahead of its launch in early 2021, and more recently, the unification of our global streaming organization. Our company’s transformation is ahead of schedule and we are incredibly excited by the opportunities ahead.”

Q3 2020 RESULTS

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 
GAAP

2020

2019

B/(W) %

2020

2019

B/(W) %

Revenues

$

6,116

$

6,698

(9

)%

$

19,060

$

20,941

(9

)%

Operating income

 

959

 

1,036

(7

)

 

3,162

 

4,286

(26

)

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

 

612

 

626

(2

)

 

1,598

 

3,543

(55

)

Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

 

0.99

 

1.01

(2

)

 

2.59

 

5.74

(55

)

Operating cash flow

 

1,414

 

500

183

 

 

2,565

 

1,689

52

 

 
Non-GAAP†
Adjusted OIBDA

$

1,109

$

1,266

(12

)%

$

4,061

$

4,367

(7

)%

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

 

561

 

680

(18

)

 

2,029

 

2,490

(19

)

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

 

0.91

 

1.10

(17

)

 

3.29

 

4.04

(19

)

Free cash flow

 

1,333

 

391

241

 

 

2,352

 

1,438

64

 

$ in millions, except per share amounts
† Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release.

OVERVIEW OF Q3 REVENUE

REVENUE BY TYPE

  • Affiliate revenue increased 10% year-over-year, fueled by strong growth in subscription streaming revenue, higher reverse compensation and retransmission fees, as well as expanded cable distribution.
  • Advertising revenue sequentially improved to a decline of 6% year-over-year. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by the adverse effects of COVID-19, including lower demand in the advertising market.
  • Content licensing revenue decreased 33% year-over-year, reflecting a lower volume of licensing compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by the timing of program availabilities and the adverse impacts of COVID-19.
  • Theatrical revenue was immaterial in the quarter due to the closure or reduction in capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.
  • Publishing revenue rose 29% year-over-year as a result of higher print and digital book sales that were driven by strong releases during the quarter, including Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump and Rage by Bob Woodward.
Quarter Ended
September 30 		Nine Months Ended
September 30
 
 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

Advertising $ 2,188 $ 2,333 $ (145 )

(6

)%

$ 6,606 $ 8,044 $ (1,438 )

(18

)%

Domestic 1,908 2,016 (108 )

(5

)

5,867 7,081 (1,214 )

(17

)

International 280 317 (37 )

(12

)

739 963 (224 )

(23

)

Affiliate 2,365 2,149 216

10

 

6,756 6,469 287

4

 

Domestic 2,202 1,983 219

11

 

6,282 5,962 320

5

 

International 163 166 (3 )

(2

)

474 507 (33 )

(7

)

Content Licensing 1,221 1,828 (607 )

(33

)

4,717 5,202 (485 )

(9

)

Theatrical 6 94 (88 )

(94

)

176 418 (242 )

(58

)

Publishing 279 217 62

29

 

649 599 50

8

 

Other 57 77 (20 )

(26

)

156 209 (53 )

(25

)

Total Revenues $ 6,116 $ 6,698 $ (582 )

(9

)%

$ 19,060 $ 20,941 $ (1,881 )

(9

)%

$ in millions

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

  • ViacomCBS generated $1.4B of Operating Cash Flow and $1.3B of Free Cash Flow† in the quarter, benefiting from the timing of production spending and cost savings.
  • The company maintained significant financial flexibility, with $3.1B of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5B revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

† Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release.

SPOTLIGHT ON STREAMING

In Q3, ViacomCBS drove significant domestic streaming and digital video revenue growth, with robust sign-ups across its pay and free services as it moves toward the launch of Paramount+

STREAMING & DIGITAL VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

  • Domestic streaming and digital video revenue increased to $636M, up 56% year-over-year, driven by 78% growth in subscription streaming revenue and strong double-digit digital video advertising growth.
  • Domestic streaming subscribers reached 17.9M, up 72% year-over-year.

− CBS All Access and Showtime OTT had significant growth in sign-ups both sequentially and year-over-year.

  • CBS All Access benefited from strong demand for sports content, including UEFA and the NFL, as well as its broad selection of entertainment content, including live TV, reality series, content from ViacomCBS cable brands and original programming.
  • Showtime OTT’s strong quarter was driven by original programming, including the third season of The Chi, the continued strength of Billions and the final season of Homeland.
  • In free, Pluto TV grew its domestic monthly active users (MAUs) to 28.4M, up 57% year-over-year, and more than doubled its advertising revenue in the quarter.

− Internationally, Pluto TV MAUs grew to 7.5M, bringing its total global MAUs to nearly 36M.

− Building on its international expansion, Pluto TV launched in Spain in October, with upcoming launches in Brazil, France and Italy.

− Pluto TV also signed new distribution agreements with LG and Sony PlayStation, extending its reach to an additional 100M+ devices worldwide.

  • In October, ViacomCBS announced Tom Ryan as President and CEO of its new global streaming organization, integrating both its pay and free streaming businesses while enhancing its ability to leverage its content strength and cross-company franchises.

DOMESTIC STREAMING & DIGITAL VIDEO REVENUE

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

$ 636 $ 407 $ 229

56

%

$ 1,596 $ 1,109 $ 487

44

%

$ in millions

ON TRACK FOR PARAMOUNT+ LAUNCH

  • In September, ViacomCBS announced CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021, as part of its transformation into a global streaming service that features content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of brands.

− Building on Paramount’s iconic brand and legacy of storytelling, Paramount+ will feature a unique combination of live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment content, spanning more than 30,000 episodes and movies.

− Paramount+ will also include an expansive slate of exclusive, original series from brands including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.

− Announced originals include SpongeBob spin-off, Kamp Koral, The Offer, a limited series with never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather, Lioness, The Real Criminal Minds and more.

  • Marking a major milestone in the company’s streaming evolution, Paramount+, together with Showtime OTT and Pluto TV, is creating an ecosystem of compelling offerings across pay and free streaming.
  • In addition to the US, ViacomCBS will bring Paramount+ to international markets, debuting in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

REPORTING SEGMENTS

TV ENTERTAINMENT

  • CBS was once again the most-watched network across Primetime, Daytime and Late Night during the 2019-2020 broadcast year, with the top 3 dramas, 8 of the top 10 comedies and 5 of the top 6 returning new series.
  • Revenue declined 4% year-over-year, primarily due to lower content licensing revenue, partially offset by growth in affiliate revenue.

⎯ Affiliate revenue increased 25% year-over-year, fueled by growth in reverse compensation and retransmission fees, as well as strong subscription streaming revenue.

⎯ Advertising revenue decreased 1% year-over-year, reflecting the timing of sporting events and lower demand in the advertising market due to the adverse effects of COVID-19, largely offset by strength in political advertising.

⎯ Content licensing revenue declined 35% year-over-year as a result of a lower volume of licensing compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by the timing of program availabilities and the adverse impacts of COVID-19.

  • Adjusted OIBDA decreased 26% year-over-year mainly due to the decline in revenue.

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

Revenue $ 2,354 $ 2,454 $ (100 )

(4

)%

$ 7,588 $ 8,798 $ (1,210 )

(14

)%

Advertising 1,053 1,063 (10 )

(1

)

3,385 4,339 (954 )

(22

)

Affiliate 803 641 162

25

 

2,288 1,868 420

22

 

Content Licensing 455 695 (240 )

(35

)

1,796 2,442 (646 )

(26

)

Other 43 55 (12 )

(22

)

119 149 (30 )

(20

)

Expenses 2,011 1,991 (20 )

(1

)

6,280 6,980 700

10

 

Adjusted OIBDA $ 343 $ 463 $ (120 )

(26

)%

$ 1,308 $ 1,818 $ (510 )

(28

)%

$ in millions

CABLE NETWORKS

  • In the quarter, ViacomCBS maintained leadership as the #1 portfolio in share of viewing, with more top 30 cable networks than any other media family.
  • Showtime also had 2 of the top 5 scripted shows on premium cable in the quarter and the top 2 scripted shows year-to-date.
  • Revenue declined 7% year-over-year due to lower advertising and content licensing revenue, partially offset by growth in affiliate revenue.

⎯ Affiliate revenue increased 4% year-over-year, driven by growth in subscription streaming revenue, expanded carriage with YouTube TV and contractual rate increases, partially offset by linear subscriber declines.

⎯ Advertising revenue decreased 11% year-over-year, primarily reflecting weakness in the advertising market as a result of COVID-19, which more than offset growth in streaming and digital video advertising and higher pricing.

⎯ Content licensing revenue declined 26% year-over-year because of a lower volume of licensing compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by the timing of program availabilities.

  • Adjusted OIBDA grew 3% year-over-year as the decrease in revenue was more than offset by lower costs from the broadcast of fewer original programs during the quarter and the benefit of cost savings, including from restructuring activities.

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

Revenue $ 3,061 $ 3,283 $ (222

)

(7

)%

$ 9,151 $ 9,361 $ (210

)

(2

)%

Advertising 1,135 1,280 (145

)

(11

)

3,244 3,742 (498

)

(13

)

Affiliate 1,562 1,508 54

4

 

4,468 4,601 (133

)

(3

)

Content Licensing 364 495 (131

)

(26

)

1,439 1,018 421

41

 

Expenses 2,195 2,442 247

10

 

6,206 6,638 432

7

 

Adjusted OIBDA $ 866 $ 841 $ 25

3

%

$ 2,945 $ 2,723 $ 222

8

%

$ in millions

FILMED ENTERTAINMENT

  • Revenue decreased 31% year-over-year, reflecting the decline in licensing and theatrical revenue.

⎯Theatrical revenue was immaterial in the quarter due to the closure or reduction in capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.

⎯Home entertainment revenue decreased 2% year-over-year, driven by fewer theatrical releases in 2020, primarily offset by higher sales of catalog and Miramax titles.

⎯Licensing revenue decreased 27% year-over-year, as a result of lower revenue from the timing of the availability of programs produced for third parties and the licensing of catalog titles.

  • Adjusted OIBDA decreased 18% year-over-year, reflecting the decline in revenue, partially offset by lower distribution costs from fewer theatrical releases in the quarter.

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

Revenue $ 590 $ 851 $ (261 ) (31 )% $ 2,048 $ 2,458 $ (410 ) (17 )%
Theatrical 6 94 (88 ) (94

)

176 418 (242 ) (58

)

Home Entertainment 150 153 (3 ) (2

)

533 468 65 14
Licensing 418 575 (157 ) (27

)

1,294 1,490 (196 ) (13

)

Other 16 29 (13 ) (45

)

45 82 (37 ) (45

)

Expenses 536 785 249 32 1,851 2,259 408 18
Adjusted OIBDA $ 54 $ 66 $ (12 ) (18 )% $ 197 $ 199 $ (2 ) (1 )%

$ in millions

PUBLISHING

  • Publishing revenue rose 29% year-over-year, as a result of higher print and digital book sales that were driven by strong releases during the quarter.
  • Bestselling titles for the quarter included Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump and Rage by Bob Woodward.
  • Adjusted OIBDA grew 5% year-over-year as strong revenue growth was partially offset by higher author expenses and costs associated with the mix of titles.

 

Quarter Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ B/(W) %

 
Revenue $ 279 $ 217 $ 62 29 % $ 649 $ 599 $ 50 8 %
Expenses 221 162 (59 ) (36 ) 534 490 (44 ) (9 )
Adjusted OIBDA $ 58 $ 55 $ 3 5 % $ 115 $ 109 $ 6 6 %

$ in millions

ABOUT VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the US television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events; generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “estimate” or other similar words or phrases; and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and other widespread health emergencies or pandemics) and measures taken in response thereto; technological developments, alternative content offerings and their effects in our markets and on consumer behavior; the impact on our advertising revenues of changes in consumers’ content viewership, deficiencies in audience measurement and advertising market conditions; the public acceptance of our brands, programming, films, published content and other entertainment content on the various platforms on which they are distributed; increased costs for programming, films and other rights; the loss of key talent; competition for content, audiences, advertising and distribution in consolidating industries; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in or the impact of negotiations for the distribution of our content; the risks and costs associated with the integration of the CBS Corporation and Viacom Inc. businesses and investments in new businesses, products, services and technologies; evolving cybersecurity and similar risks; the failure, destruction or breach of critical satellites or facilities; content theft; domestic and global political, economic and/or regulatory factors affecting our businesses generally; volatility in capital markets or a decrease in our debt ratings; strikes and other union activity; fluctuations in our results due to the timing, mix, number and availability of our films and other programming; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, intangible assets, FCC licenses and programming; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; potential conflicts of interest arising from our ownership structure with a controlling stockholder; and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that we do not currently view as material or that are not necessarily known. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this communication, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

6,116

 

 

$

6,698

 

 

$

19,060

 

 

$

20,941

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

3,634

 

 

3,959

 

 

11,184

 

 

12,417

 

Selling, general and administrative

1,373

 

 

1,473

 

 

3,936

 

 

4,157

 

Depreciation and amortization

98

 

 

108

 

 

335

 

 

323

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters

52

 

 

122

 

 

443

 

 

307

 

Total costs and expenses

5,157

 

 

5,662

 

 

15,898

 

 

17,204

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

549

 

Operating income

959

 

 

1,036

 

 

3,162

 

 

4,286

 

Interest expense

(259)

 

 

(246)

 

 

(763)

 

 

(723)

 

Interest income

14

 

 

19

 

 

39

 

 

53

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(23)

 

 

 

 

(126)

 

 

 

Other items, net

(20)

 

 

(27)

 

 

(47)

 

 

(2)

 

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity in loss of investee companies

671

 

 

782

 

 

2,265

 

 

3,614

 

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(38)

 

 

(126)

 

 

(377)

 

 

9

 

Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax

(9)

 

 

(14)

 

 

(30)

 

 

(53)

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

624

 

 

642

 

 

1,858

 

 

3,570

 

Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

3

 

 

4

 

 

14

 

 

23

 

Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests)

627

 

 

646

 

 

1,872

 

 

3,593

 

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12)

 

 

(16)

 

 

(260)

 

 

(27)

 

Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS

$

615

 

 

$

630

 

 

$

1,612

 

 

$

3,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts attributable to ViacomCBS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

612

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

1,598

 

 

$

3,543

 

Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

3

 

 

4

 

 

14

 

 

23

 

Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS

$

615

 

 

$

630

 

 

$

1,612

 

 

$

3,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

.99

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

2.60

 

 

$

5.76

 

Net earnings from discontinued operations

$

 

 

$

.01

 

 

$

.02

 

 

$

.04

 

Net earnings

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

$

5.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

.99

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

2.59

 

 

$

5.74

 

Net earnings from discontinued operations

$

 

 

$

.01

 

 

$

.02

 

 

$

.04

 

Net earnings

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

2.61

 

 

$

5.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

616

 

 

615

 

 

615

 

 

615

 

Diluted

618

 

 

617

 

 

617

 

 

617

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

At
September 30, 2020

 

At
December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,086

 

 

 

 

$

632

 

 

Receivables, net

 

6,946

 

 

 

 

7,206

 

 

Programming and other inventory

 

1,869

 

 

 

 

2,876

 

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

1,256

 

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

Total current assets

 

13,157

 

 

 

 

11,902

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,994

 

 

 

 

2,085

 

 

Programming and other inventory

 

9,365

 

 

 

 

8,652

 

 

Goodwill

 

16,995

 

 

 

 

16,980

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

2,832

 

 

 

 

2,993

 

 

Operating lease assets

 

1,795

 

 

 

 

1,939

 

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

1,007

 

 

 

 

939

 

 

Other assets

 

4,020

 

 

 

 

4,006

 

 

Assets held for sale

 

260

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

51,425

 

 

 

 

$

49,519

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

436

 

 

 

 

$

667

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,765

 

 

 

 

1,760

 

 

Participants’ share and royalties payable

 

2,100

 

 

 

 

1,977

 

 

Accrued programming and production costs

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

Deferred revenues

 

710

 

 

 

 

739

 

 

Debt

 

18

 

 

 

 

717

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,609

 

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

7,763

 

 

 

 

9,048

 

 

Long-term debt

 

19,703

 

 

 

 

18,002

 

 

Participants’ share and royalties payable

 

1,396

 

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

 

2,045

 

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

816

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,769

 

 

 

 

1,909

 

 

Program rights obligations

 

266

 

 

 

 

356

 

 

Other liabilities

 

2,226

 

 

 

 

2,494

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

196

 

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ViacomCBS stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 55 shares authorized;

52 (2020 and 2019) shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 5,000 shares authorized;

1,067 (2020) and 1,064 (2019) shares issued

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

29,719

 

 

 

 

29,590

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 503 (2020) and 501 (2019) Class B shares

 

(22,958)

 

 

 

 

(22,908)

 

 

Retained earnings

 

9,704

 

 

 

 

8,494

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,910)

 

 

 

 

(1,970)

 

 

Total ViacomCBS stockholders’ equity

 

14,556

 

 

 

 

13,207

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

689

 

 

 

 

82

 

 

Total Equity

 

15,245

 

 

 

 

13,289

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

51,425

 

 

 

 

$

49,519

 

 

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in millions)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests)

$

1,872

 

 

$

3,593

 

Less: Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

14

 

 

23

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

1,858

 

 

3,570

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash flow provided
by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

335

 

 

323

 

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

176

 

 

(506)

 

Stock-based compensation

191

 

 

171

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(549)

 

Gains from investments

(32)

 

 

(89)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

126

 

 

 

Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax and distributions

34

 

 

58

 

Change in assets and liabilities

(123)

 

 

(1,289)

 

Net cash flow provided by operating activities

2,565

 

 

1,689

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

Investments

(60)

 

 

(137)

 

Capital expenditures

(213)

 

 

(251)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(142)

 

 

(384)

 

Proceeds from dispositions

146

 

 

755

 

Other investing activities

 

 

6

 

Net cash flow used for investing activities

(269)

 

 

(11)

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

Repayments of short-term debt borrowings, net

(706)

 

 

(624)

 

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

4,365

 

 

492

 

Repayment of notes and debentures

(2,896)

 

 

(820)

 

Dividends

(450)

 

 

(446)

 

Purchase of Company common stock

(58)

 

 

(14)

 

Payment of payroll taxes in lieu of issuing shares for stock-based compensation

(62)

 

 

(52)

 

Other financing activities

(87)

 

 

(96)

 

Net cash flow provided by (used for) financing activities

106

 

 

(1,560)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6)

 

 

(16)

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,396

 

 

102

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

(includes $202 (2020) and $120 (2019) of restricted cash)

834

 

 

976

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

(includes $138 (2020) and $122 (2019) of restricted cash, and $6 (2020) of assets

held for sale)

$

3,230

 

 

$

1,078

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Results for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 included certain items identified as affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted OIBDA”), adjusted earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (together, the “adjusted measures”) exclude the impact of these items and are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these measures to, among other things, evaluate our operating performance. These measures are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods, and they are important indicators of our operational strength and business performance. In addition, we use Adjusted OIBDA to, among other things, value prospective acquisitions. We believe these measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management; provide a clearer perspective on our underlying performance; and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.

Because the adjusted measures are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, (provision) benefit for income taxes, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS or diluted EPS from continuing operations, as applicable, as indicators of operating performance. These measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The following tables reconcile the adjusted measures to their most directly comparable financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

 

Quarter Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating income (GAAP)

$

959

 

 

$

1,036

 

 

$

3,162

 

 

$

4,286

 

Depreciation and amortization (a)

98

 

 

108

 

 

335

 

 

323

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters (b)

52

 

 

122

 

 

443

 

 

307

 

Programming charges (b)

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(549)

 

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$

1,109

 

 

$

1,266

 

 

$

4,061

 

 

$

4,367

 

(a) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes an impairment charge for FCC licenses of $25 million and accelerated depreciation of $12 million for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the merger of Viacom Inc. with and into CBS Corporation (the “Merger”).
(b) See notes on the following tables for additional information on items affecting comparability.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

 

Earnings from
Continuing
Operations
Before Income
Taxes

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

Net Earnings
from Continuing
Operations
Attributable to
ViacomCBS

 

Diluted EPS
from
Continuing
Operations

Reported (GAAP)

$

671

 

$

(38

)

 

$

612

 

 

$

.99

 

Items affecting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

 

52

 

 

(13

)

 

 

39

 

 

 

.06

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

23

 

 

(5

)

 

 

18

 

 

 

.03

 

Discrete tax items (b)

 

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(.19

)

Impairment of an equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

.02

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

746

 

$

(173

)

 

$

561

 

 

$

.91

 

(a) Primarily reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger.
(b) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter.

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

 

Earnings from
Continuing
Operations
Before Income
Taxes

 

Provision for
Income Taxes

 

Net Earnings
from Continuing
Operations
Attributable to
ViacomCBS

 

Diluted EPS
from
Continuing
Operations

Reported (GAAP)

$

782

 

 

$

(126

)

 

$

626

 

 

$

1.01

 

Items affecting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

 

122

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

121

 

 

 

.20

 

Gains from investments

 

(12

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(.02

)

Discrete tax items (b)

 

 

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(.09

)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

892

 

 

$

(182

)

 

$

680

 

 

$

1.10

 

(a) Primarily reflects costs incurred in connection with the Merger and severance costs.
(b) Primarily reflects tax benefits realized in connection with the preparation of the 2018 federal tax return, based on further clarity provided by the U.S. government on tax positions relating to federal tax legislation enacted in December 2017 (the “Tax Reform Act”).

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Earnings from
Continuing
Operations Before
Income Taxes

Provision for
Income Taxes

Net Earnings
from Continuing
Operations
Attributable to
ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS
from
Continuing
Operations

Reported (GAAP)

 

$

2,265

 

 

$

(377

)

 

$

1,598

 

 

$

2.59

 

Items affecting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

 

 

443

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

349

 

 

 

.57

 

Impairment charge (b)

 

 

25

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

.03

 

Depreciation of abandoned technology (c)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

.01

 

Programming charges (d)

 

 

121

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

92

 

 

 

.15

 

Gains from investments (e)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(.04

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

126

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

97

 

 

 

.16

 

Discrete tax items (f)

 

 

 

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(.19

)

Impairment of an equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

.01

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2,960

 

 

$

(650

)

 

$

2,029

 

 

$

3.29

 

(a) Reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger and a charge to write down property and equipment classified as held for sale.
(b) Reflects a charge to reduce the carrying values of FCC licenses in two markets to their fair values.
(c) Reflects accelerated depreciation for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the Merger.
(d) Programming charges primarily related to the abandonment of certain incomplete programs resulting from production shutdowns related to COVID-19.
(e) Reflects an increase to the carrying value of an equity security based on the market price of a similar security.
(f) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Earnings from
Continuing
Operations Before
Income Taxes

 

Benefit (Provision) for
Income Taxes

 

Net Earnings
from Continuing
Operations
Attributable to
ViacomCBS

 

Diluted EPS
from
Continuing
Operations

Reported (GAAP)

$

3,614

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

3,543

 

 

$

5.74

 

Items affecting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

 

307

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

261

 

 

 

.43

 

Gain on sale of assets (b)

 

(549

)

 

 

163

 

 

 

(386

)

 

 

(.63

)

Gains from investments (c)

 

(89

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(.11

)

Discrete tax items (d)

 

 

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(1.39

)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

3,283

 

 

$

(713

)

 

$

2,490

 

 

$

4.04

 

(a) Reflects severance, exit costs, costs associated with the settlement of a commercial dispute, and other legal proceedings involving the Company.
(b) Reflects a gain on the sale of the CBS Television City property and sound stage operation.
(c) Reflects a gain on marketable securities of $78 million and a gain of $11 million on the sale of an international joint venture.
(d) Reflects a deferred tax benefit of $768 million resulting from the transfer of intangible assets between our subsidiaries in connection with a reorganization of our international operations, a net tax benefit of $58 million realized in connection with the preparation of the 2018 federal tax return, based on further clarity provided by the U.S. government on tax positions relating to the Tax Reform Act and $32 million principally related to the bankruptcy of an investee.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow reflects our net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Our calculation of free cash flow includes capital expenditures because investment in capital expenditures is a use of cash that is directly related to our operations. Our net cash flow provided by operating activities is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to us to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, maintain our capital assets, satisfy our tax obligations, and fund ongoing operations and working capital needs. As a result, free cash flow is a significant measure of our ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of our operating performance. We believe the presentation of free cash flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations in a manner similar to the method used by management. Free cash flow is among several components of incentive compensation targets for certain management personnel. In addition, free cash flow is a primary measure used externally by our investors, analysts and industry peers for purposes of valuation and comparison of our operating performance to other companies in our industry.

As free cash flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, free cash flow should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, either net cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity or net earnings as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, free cash flow as a measure of liquidity has certain limitations, does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of our net cash flow provided by operating activities to free cash flow.

 

Quarter Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

1,414

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

2,565

 

 

$

1,689

 

Capital expenditures

(81)

 

 

(109)

 

 

(213)

 

 

(251)

 

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

1,333

 

 

$

391

 

 

$

2,352

 

 

$

1,438

 

VIAC-IR

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2020 Earnings Results ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005110/en/ Statement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Nickelodeon and TIME Announce Top 20 Finalists for First-ever Kid of the Year Honor
29.10.20
The Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” Returns Thursday, November 26 on BET+
28.10.20
Bryon Rubin Named Chief Operating Officer for CBS
28.10.20
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” With 3 Wins Followed by Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each
28.10.20
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
27.10.20
BET Presents New Original Groundbreaking Documentary “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America” Executive Produced and Narrated by Multi-platinum Rapper and Entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones
21.10.20
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
21.10.20
CBS All Access’ First Feature-Length Documentary “CONSOLE WARS” Now Available in Canada
20.10.20
Pierluigi Gazzolo verlässt ViacomCBS Networks International
20.10.20
Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae, G Herbo and Trae Tha Truth Added to the Star-studded Lineup Participants and Presenters at the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L