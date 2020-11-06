Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, in conjunction with the Company’s Automation Fair at Home.

The public webcast portion of the meeting will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Etzel, CFO. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.