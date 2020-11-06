 

Updated Release Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, in conjunction with the Company’s Automation Fair at Home.

The public webcast portion of the meeting will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Etzel, CFO. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Rockwell Automation Elects William P. Gipson to Board of Directors
04.11.20
Rockwell Automation Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock
03.11.20
Rockwell Automation Unveils New Capabilities in FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, Powered by PTC, to Accelerate Digital Transformation
28.10.20
PTC and Rockwell Automation Extend Strategic Alliance
27.10.20
Rockwell Automation Introduces Next Generation Edge Gateway to Accelerate IT/OT Convergence
26.10.20
Rockwell Automation to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
22.10.20
Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting
19.10.20
Rockwell Automation Announces CFO Transition
15.10.20
Rockwell Automation Announces Plan to Reverse Salary Reductions, Restore 401(k) Matches for US Employees in November
13.10.20
Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for the 29th Automation Fair At Home – A New, Primarily Virtual Experience