 

Mission Ready Appoints Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon as Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon – the Company’s President & CEO and Chief Compliance Officer, respectively – to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Marshall and Mr. Nixon were appointed as directors of the Company at its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGSM”) held on November 4, 2020.

Mr. Marshall’s extensive background in executive management and corporate administration has earned him an outstanding reputation as a team-builder and top-performer, most notably within the commercial banking industry to which he has devoted the past 16 years. Since 2008, Mr. Marshall has worked in tandem with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending groups – through which he has developed an intimate knowledge of SBA programs – equipping him to efficiently navigate the credit standards and requirements for working with the US Government, and to leverage the specific programs available to enable small businesses to gain access to capital when conventional access is limited. Most recently, as Market President of Northwest Bank (“Northwest”), Mr. Marshall worked alongside Northwest’s board of directors and division managers to develop policies and procedures that would ensure the successful realization of its long-term growth strategies and corporate vision.

Terrace Nixon brings an impressive history of C-level executive leadership experience to the Company along with an intimate understanding of capital markets, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and public-company administration. Mr. Nixon’s long-standing relationships within the investment industry – including an extensive network of affluent private and institutional equity investors – have been instrumental in securing capital for the Company since its inception. Terry Nixon co-founded Mission Ready (the “Company”) in 2011 and served as its Director of Corporate Communications until July 2018 when he was appointed to the position of Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to Mission Ready, Mr. Nixon provided governance, compliance and management services to public issuers as both an employee and consultant, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 2
Mission Ready Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mission Ready Appoints Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon as Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon – the Company’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Mission Ready Announces New Purchase Orders, Provides SOE Protest Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
96
Mission Ready Services - Schutzkleidung für Militär vor großem Auftrag