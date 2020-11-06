Mission Ready Appoints Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon as Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Buck L. Marshall and Terrace L. Nixon – the Company’s President & CEO and Chief Compliance Officer, respectively – to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Marshall and Mr. Nixon were appointed as directors of the Company at its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGSM”) held on November 4, 2020.



Mr. Marshall’s extensive background in executive management and corporate administration has earned him an outstanding reputation as a team-builder and top-performer, most notably within the commercial banking industry to which he has devoted the past 16 years. Since 2008, Mr. Marshall has worked in tandem with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending groups – through which he has developed an intimate knowledge of SBA programs – equipping him to efficiently navigate the credit standards and requirements for working with the US Government, and to leverage the specific programs available to enable small businesses to gain access to capital when conventional access is limited. Most recently, as Market President of Northwest Bank (“Northwest”), Mr. Marshall worked alongside Northwest’s board of directors and division managers to develop policies and procedures that would ensure the successful realization of its long-term growth strategies and corporate vision.

Terrace Nixon brings an impressive history of C-level executive leadership experience to the Company along with an intimate understanding of capital markets, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and public-company administration. Mr. Nixon’s long-standing relationships within the investment industry – including an extensive network of affluent private and institutional equity investors – have been instrumental in securing capital for the Company since its inception. Terry Nixon co-founded Mission Ready (the “Company”) in 2011 and served as its Director of Corporate Communications until July 2018 when he was appointed to the position of Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to Mission Ready, Mr. Nixon provided governance, compliance and management services to public issuers as both an employee and consultant, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.