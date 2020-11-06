FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare conferences:



Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.