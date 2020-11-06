 

Tecnoglass Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

- Reports Net Income of $8.3 Million and Adjusted Net Income of $12.7 million, or $0.28 Per Diluted Share -

- Increases Adjusted EBITDA1 by 19% Year-Over-Year to a Record $28.5 Million at a Margin of 27.5% -

- Produces Cash Flow From Operations Approximating 71% of Adjusted EBITDA Year-to-Date -

- New $300 Million Credit Facility to Reduce Weighted Average Interest Rate by More than Half -

- Provides Full Year 2020 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of $95 Million to $100 Million -

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $103.3 million, with 3.1% growth in U.S. revenues
  • Adjusted net income1 of $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share
  • Gross margin improved 580 basis points year-over-year to 38.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $28.5 million, representing 27.5% of total revenues
  • Cash flow from operations of $26.2 million brings year to date total to $51.0 million
  • Expanded backlog up slightly year-over-year to $536 million
  • Declared a $0.0275 per share cash dividend
  • In November 2020, announced a new $300 million credit facility, expanding the Company’s borrowing capacity, significantly reducing its cost of capital, lowering cash interest expense by an estimated $11 million annually, and extending debt maturities to 2025

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global residential and commercial construction industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “I could not be more thrilled with the truly outstanding performance of our Company, delivering record year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $72.1 million and a solid 500 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year, all while retaining our entire workforce. The strength of our business carried into the third quarter, demonstrated by record quarterly gross profit, adjusted EBITDA1 and operating cash flow. Our ability to innovate, adapt and excel allowed us to increase our U.S. revenues, led by growth in single family housing, one of our strongest growth channels. Operationally, we continue to reap the benefits of our previously completed high return automation initiatives, contributing to the expansion of our industry-leading margins, improved cash generation and a quarter end net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.0 times.”

José Manuel Daes continued, “We are extremely pleased that our consortium of mostly U.S. and European based lenders have recognized our record of success, as well as the benefits of our strategically located and vertically-integrated operations. This is reflected in our new $300 million credit facility underwritten on what we believe to be terms comparable to or better than many publicly traded U.S. companies of similar size. For Tecnoglass, 2020 has been a milestone year on many fronts thus far and we plan to continue creating additional value in our business.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Our third quarter results reflect a continued recovery in the U.S., particularly in residential, and overall strong demand for our best-in-class architectural glass products. We recently introduced a new product for homebuilders that should help us further expand our addressable market in single family housing beyond renovation projects and outside of hurricane prone markets. Overall market share gains and successful expansion into new U.S. geographies are allowing us to produce growth in a complex environment. As we move to the end of 2020, we are excited by the momentum in our business. We believe our innovative product portfolio, strong industry relationships and structural competitive advantages position us to continue growing faster than our end markets into 2021 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $103.3 million compared to $108.5 million in the prior year quarter. U.S. revenues of $95.7 million, which represented 93% of total revenues, grew 3.1% compared to $92.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in residential activity. The contribution of U.S. revenue growth to total revenues was more than offset by lower revenue from Colombia and other Latin American regions, primarily attributable to delayed activity at many customer job sites due to COVID-19 related factors. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.9 million on Colombia and total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 grew 12.3% to $40.1 million, representing a 38.8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $35.7 million, representing a 33.0% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 580 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected lower raw material costs, greater operating efficiencies from prior automation initiatives, and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $19.9 million compared to $20.2 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower variable expenses related to shipping, commissions, and other personnel expenses as well as tight cost controls. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 19.3% compared to 18.6% in the prior year quarter due to lower revenues.

Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including an after-tax non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $3.1 million in the third quarter 2020 and a $12.0 million loss in the third quarter 2019. As previously disclosed, these gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted a net income of $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, was $28.5 million, or 27.5% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $24.0 million, or 22.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by stronger gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the third quarter 2020 included $0.7 million in contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Dividend

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share for the third quarter of 2020, which was paid on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

On November 2, 2020, Tecnoglass announced a new $300 million Senior Secured Credit Facility, consisting of a $250 million delayed draw term loan and a $50 million committed revolving credit facility, with a maturity date in 2025. The new facility has an initial interest rate spread of 3.00%, which the Company expects to decrease to a spread of 2.75% in April 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings under its previous credit facilities. On a pro forma basis giving effect to the addition of the new facility and pay down of previous facilities, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $130 million, including cash of $69.5 million and availability under its revolving credit facilities of $60.5 million.

The Company’s existing $210 million unsecured senior notes, which bear interest at a rate of 8.2% and mature in 2022, are expected to be redeemed in full following a step down in redemption price at the end of January 2021. Upon redemption of the senior notes, annualized savings on cash interest expense are expected to approximate $11 million annually.

Business Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Positive trends in our business have continued into the fourth quarter, with single-family residential representing a growing share of our revenues. Based on our current invoicing schedule and underlying market demand, we are providing a full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $95 million to $100 million. At the midpoint, this outlook implies Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 6% for the full year and 18% for the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis. We expect revenue in the fourth quarter to be comparable to the prior year quarter, with a higher mix of product revenue versus installation revenue. Furthermore, we expect stronger demand in the U.S. to offset the slower recovery in Latin American markets.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state- of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 1000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for more than 80% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 United Nations Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 69,431     $ 47,862  
Investments     1,684       2,304  
Trade accounts receivable, net     87,794       110,558  
Due from related parties     8,667       8,057  
Inventories     73,763       82,714  
Contract assets – current portion     28,416       42,014  
Other current assets     12,171       29,340  
Total current assets   $ 281,926     $ 322,849  
Long-term assets:                
Property, plant and equipment, net   $ 134,643     $ 154,609  
Deferred income taxes     11,681       4,595  
Contract assets – non-current     7,814       7,059  
Due from related parties - long term     726       1,786  
Long-term trade accounts receivable     1,101       -  
Intangible assets     5,323       6,703  
Goodwill     23,561       23,561  
Long-term investments     46,385       45,596  
Other long-term assets     2,914       2,910  
Total long-term assets     234,148       246,819  
Total assets   $ 516,074     $ 569,668  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt   $ 174     $ 16,084  
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses     46,605       61,878  
Accrued interest expense     2,911       7,645  
Due to related parties     4,056       4,415  
Dividends payable     1,309       67  
Contract liability – current portion     18,381       12,459  
Due to equity partners     10,900       10,900  
Other current liabilities     14,355       15,563  
Total current liabilities   $ 98,691     $ 129,011  
Long-term liabilities:                
Deferred income taxes   $ 447     $ 411  
Long-term payable associated to GM&P acquisition     -       8,500  
Long-term liabilities from related parties     639       622  
Contract liability – non-current     883       187  
Long-term debt     246,206       243,727  
Total long-term liabilities     248,175       253,447  
Total liabilities   $ 346,866     $ 382,458  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively   $ -     $ -  
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,117,631 and 46,117,631 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     5       5  
Legal Reserves     2,273       1,367  
Additional paid-in capital     208,390       208,283  
Retained earnings     17,181       16,213  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     (59,150 )     (39,264 )
Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest     168,699       186,604  
Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest     509       606  
Total shareholders’ equity     169,208       187,210  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 516,074     $ 569,668  

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
 (In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Operating revenues:                                
External customers   $ 102,980       $ 106,741       $ 270,676       $ 323,808    
Related parties     329         1,729         1,873         5,713    
Total operating revenues     103,309         108,470         272,549         329,521    
Cost of sales     63,188         72,729         170,205         223,051    
Gross profit     40,121         35,741         102,344         106,470    
Operating expenses:                                
Selling expense     (10,534 )       (11,334 )       (29,163 )       (32,115 )  
General and administrative expense     (9,381 )       (8,855 )       (24,601 )       (26,303 )  
Total operating expenses     (19,915 )       (20,189 )       (53,764 )       (58,418 )  
Operating income     20,206         15,552         48,580         48,052    
Non-operating income (expenses), net     (138 )       450         (232 )       1,078    
Equity method (loss) income     695         295         789         273    
Foreign currency transactions gains(losses)     (3,066 )       (12,006 )       (22,223 )       (9,921 )  
Interest expense and deferred cost of financing     (6,147 )       (5,876 )       (17,236 )       (17,220 )  
Income (Loss) before taxes     11,550         (1,585 )       9,678         22,262    
Income tax provision     (3,279 )       266         (4,021 )       (8,590 )  
Net income (loss)   $ 8,271       $ (1,319 )     $ 5,657       $ 13,672    
Loss (Income) attributable to non-controlling interest     52         144         97         (30 )  
Income (Loss) attributable to parent   $ 8,323       $ (1,175 )     $ 5,754       $ 13,642    
Comprehensive income:                                
Net income (loss)   $ 8,271       $ (1,319 )     $ 5,657       $ 13,672    
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (4,024 )       (8,486 )       (18,945 )       (8,768 )  
Change in fair value derivative contracts     506         (941 )       (941 )       (941 )  
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 4,753       $ (10,746 )     $ (14,229 )     $ 3,963    
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest     52         144         97         (30 )  
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to parent   $ 4,805       $ (10,602 )     $ (14,132 )     $ 3,933    
Basic income (loss) per share   $ 0.18       $ (0.03 )     $ 0.12       $ 0.31    
Diluted income (loss) per share   $ 0.18       $ (0.03 )     $ 0.12       $ 0.31    
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     46,117,631         46,291,032         46,117,631         44,395,504    
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     46,117,631         46,291,032         46,117,631         44,395,504    

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Nine months ended September 30,  
    2020       2019    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net (loss) income   $ 5,657       $ 13,672    
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Provision for bad debts     1,035         1,046    
Depreciation and amortization     15,421         17,189    
Deferred income taxes     (7,612 )       (5,140 )  
Equity method (loss) income     (789 )       (273 )  
Deferred cost of financing     1,306         1,213    
Other non-cash adjustments     158         41    
Unrealized currency translation losses (gains)     24,197         13,812    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Trade accounts receivables     6,353         (29,779 )  
Inventories     (5,127 )       3,939    
Prepaid expenses     (686 )       (3,013 )  
Other assets     12,455         (4,829 )  
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses     (14,612 )       3,576    
Accrued interest expense     (4,678 )       (4,362 )  
Taxes payable     (569 )       3,645    
Labor liabilities     5         626    
Contract assets and liabilities     18,851         (5,099 )  
Related parties     (341 )       2,965    
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   $ 51,024       $ 9,228    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from sale of investments     470         997    
Joint Venture investment     -         (34,100 )  
Purchase of investments     (189 )       (1,172 )  
Acquisition of property and equipment     (13,732 )       (19,887 )  
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES   $ (13,451 )     $ (54,163 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Cash dividend     (2,533 )       (3,714 )  
Proceeds from equity offering             36,478    
Proceeds from debt     17,747         69,059    
Repayments of debt     (30,453 )       (47,168 )  
CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES   $ (15,239 )     $ 54,655    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   $ (765 )     $ (1,022 )  
NET INCREASE IN CASH     21,569         8,699    
CASH - Beginning of period     47,862         33,040    
CASH - End of period   $ 69,431       $ 41,739    
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ 18,650       $ 19,206    
Income Tax   $ 8,318       $ 11,090    
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Assets acquired under credit or debt   $ 919       $ 1,667    

Revenues by Region
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended
  Sept 30,
2020   2019   % Change
Revenues by Region          
United States 95,680   92,848   3.0 %
Colombia 5,650   13,037   -56.7 %
Other Countries 1,979   2,586   -23.5 %
Total Revenues by Region 103,309   108,470   -4.8 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

  Three months ended
  Sept 30,
2020     2019   % Change
           
Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 104,161     108,470   -4.0 %
Impact of changes in foreign currency (853 )    -    
Total Revenues, As Reported 103,309     108,470   -4.8 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:

      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      Sept 30,   Sept 30,
      2020   2019     2020   2019  
                   
Net (loss) income     8,271   (1,319 )   5,657   13,672  
Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     52   144     97   (30 )
 (Loss) Income attributable to parent     8,323   (1,175 )   5,754   13,642  
Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)     3,678   12,006     24,193   9,921  
Deferred cost of financing     1,283   405     2,231   1,213  
Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)     1,073   963     2,900   2,388  
Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments     389   490     1,408   763  
Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate     -2,055   (4,436 )   -9,809   (4,571 )
Adjusted net (loss) income     12,691   8,253     26,678   23,356  
                   
Basic income (loss) per share     0.18   (0.03 )   0.12   0.31  
Diluted income (loss) per share     0.18   (0.03 )   0.12   0.31  
                   
Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share     0.28   0.18     0.58   0.53  
                   
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands     46,118   45,519     46,118   43,793  
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands     46,118   45,519     46,118   43,793  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands     46,118   45,519     16,118   43,793  
                   
                   
      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      Sept 30,   Sept 30,
      2020   2019     2020   2019  
                   
Net (loss) income     8,271   (1,319 )   5,657   13,672  
Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     52   144     97   (30 )
 (Loss) Income attributable to parent     8,323   (1,175 )   5,754   13,642  
Interest expense and deferred cost of financing     6,147   5,876     17,236   17,220  
Income tax (benefit) provision     3,279   (266 )   4,021   8,590  
Depreciation & amortization     5,214   5,631     15,420   17,189  
Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)     3,678   12,006     24,193   9,921  
Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)     1,073   963     2,900   2,388  
Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments     742   929     2,610   1,902  
Adjusted EBITDA     28,456   23,964     72,134   70,852  

