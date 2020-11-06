SANUWAVE Health Significantly Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Multiple Important Patent Grants for Its Shockwave Technology

US and International Patents Fortify dermaPACE Patent Position in Wound Care and Highlight its Innovation

SUWANEE, GA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company has significantly strengthened its intellectual patent portfolio with the grants of a number of patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the dermaPACE System that further protect its unique and innovative shockwave technology in wound care. In addition, the Company was also granted a patent related to the dermaPACE System from IP Australia.

"At SANUWAVE, we have long recognized the unique value that our non-invasive, shockwave technology provides in healing chronic wounds and these patents reinforce this belief, further demonstrating the proprietary nature of our technology and its innovation," stated Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health. "We believe that our intellectual property portfolio will provide our products with long-term market protection and will add significantly to our shareholder value."

The following new patents related to the dermaPACE System have recently been granted to SANUWAVE Health:

· U.S. Patent 10,769,249, which is titled, “Distributor Product Programming System.” This U.S. patent covers a system for controlling and monitoring service activities by authorized SANUWAVE distributors from around the world at their facilities. This is a license-based and remotely operated process that is already used in South Korea, Italy, and will be used in Brazil, for their local applicator refurbishment business. The patent has 20 claims and will expire on February 24, 2038.

· U.S. Patent 10,569,106, which is titled, “Tissue Disinfection with Acoustic Pressure Shock Waves.” This U.S. patent covers the medical systems that can be used for infection treatments for a protruding appendage of a human or animal body affected by harmful pathogens as bacteria, viruses, funguses and other micro-organisms. This patent is specifically related to treat an infected toe, finger, tail, nose, or a bovine, ovine and caprine teat or udder, to eliminate infection and its deleterious effects. The patent has 19 claims and will expire September 28, 2038.