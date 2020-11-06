 

Renalytix AI plc (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”) Change of adviser

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect to work alongside its existing nominated adviser and joint broker, Stifel.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix AI plc  www.renalytixai.com
James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams  
   
Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

About Kidney Disease 
Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD).  Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage.  Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.

* https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/2019-national ...

About RenalytixAI
RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.


Seite 1 von 2
Renalytix AI Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renalytix AI plc (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”) Change of adviser NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
27.10.20
Renalytix AI plc (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”) Full Year Report
27.10.20
Genehmigung des CE-Zeichens für Kantaro COVID-SeroKlir und COVID-SeroIndex Quantitative Antikörper-Testkits
26.10.20
CE Mark Approval Granted to Kantaro COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex Quantitative Antibody Test Kits