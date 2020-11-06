Gossamer Bio to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.