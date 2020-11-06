 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") - VOLUNTARY TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's voluntary trading update, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 6 November 2020


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146164

 
