DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Schaltbau Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Munz as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 March 2021 06.11.2020 / 13:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 6 November 2020 - At its meeting today the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG appointed Dipl.-Kfm. Steffen Munz as member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 March 2021.

As a result, Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz will resume his inactive Supervisory Board mandate with effect from 1 March 2021.

Steffen Munz has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the stock listed battery manufacturer VARTA AG since the beginning of 2018. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the medical division of the US industrial group Gardner Denver, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), from 2014 to 2018. Prior to this, he was responsible for Group Controlling at the German medical device manufacturer HARTMANN, initially for the Group Controlling and then as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Disinfection business unit. The business graduate started his career at the management consultancy Roland Berger.

"With Steffen Munz we have gained a very experienced financial manager with strategic competence. Together with Dr Brandes - CEO from January 2021 - he will successfully shape our next growth phase," says Dr Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG. "In addition to his many years of commercial experience, our group will benefit in particular from his pronounced capital market expertise and his management experience at international level".

"I am very pleased to be able to help shape the Schaltbau Group's growth path as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)", comments Steffen Munz. "In addition to its stable core business in transportation technology, Schaltbau is in an excellent technological position to exploit the growth potential in the attractive future markets for New Energy, New Mobility and New Industry.