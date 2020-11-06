Disclosure of AS Tallinna Vesi's results in 2021
In 2021, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:
20 January 2021 Q4 operational results for 2020
29 January 2021 Q4 results for 2020 and unaudited results for 2020
26 March 2021 Audited results for 2020
21 April 2021 Q1 operational results for 2021
30 April 2021 Q1 financial results for 2021
21 July 2021 Q2 operational for 2021
30 July 2021 Q2 financial results for 2021
20 October 2021 Q3 operational results for 2021
29 October 2021 Q3 financial results for 2021
The Annual General Meeting is planned for 3 June 2021.
Kristi Ojakäär
AS Tallinna Vesi
CFO
(+372) 62 62 262
