Safe-T Presents Breakthrough in the New Version of its Zero Trust Remote Access Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the release of Safe-T’s ZoneZero version 4.4, the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in the market which unifies all access scenarios for internal and external users.

The Company achieved a significant milestone with its Zero Trust ZoneZero solution deployed by multiple Asian leading channels ready to market it to their customers

Organizations today face a wide range of Zero Trust access scenarios and requirements, all of which must be addressed by the organizations’ IT and security teams:

Control and secure remote access to resources for external VPN users (remote employees) and non-VPN users (WFH, contractors, and more).

Control and secure access to resources for internal users.

Control access between different network segments.

Integration of Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) and identity awareness into all access scenarios.

“As part of our go-to-market strategy, the new ZoneZero version has been deployed by several of our leading channels in Asia as a preliminary phase before offering the solution to their large-enterprise customers. Next, we will take this unique solution to our dozens of partners all over the globe,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group.

Understanding the need for a ZTNA solution that will coherently and completely address all access scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has re-designed its ZTNA solution to create the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric (PAOF), incorporating the following modules:

Safe-T ZoneZero SDP - a client-less ZTNA module for non-VPN users.

Safe-T ZoneZero VPN - 1 st ever ZTNA for existing VPNs.

ever ZTNA for existing VPNs. Safe-T ZoneZero MFA - 1st ever client-less ZTNA for internal users.

Supporting all access use cases faced by organizations in one solution has been virtually impossible until recently. With the release of Safe-T’s new ZoneZero version, unification of all access scenarios under one solution has become a reality. The version is built on the following technologies:

Safe-T reverse-access, a patented outbound based technology.

Support for built-in and third-party MFA and Identity Providers (IdP) - REST API, biometric, OIDC, SAML, LDAP, reverse-auth, and more.

Support for leading commercial VPN and firewall solutions.

Reporting on all user and application activity.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero v4.4 removes the need to re-design the network and access flow, and allows organizations to support all Zero Trust access scenarios: