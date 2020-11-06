 

Safe-T Presents Breakthrough in the New Version of its Zero Trust Remote Access Solution

The Company achieved a significant milestone with its Zero Trust ZoneZero solution deployed by multiple Asian leading channels ready to market it to their customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the release of Safe-T’s ZoneZero version 4.4, the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in the market which unifies all access scenarios for internal and external users.

Organizations today face a wide range of Zero Trust access scenarios and requirements, all of which must be addressed by the organizations’ IT and security teams:

  • Control and secure remote access to resources for external VPN users (remote employees) and non-VPN users (WFH, contractors, and more).
  • Control and secure access to resources for internal users.
  • Control access between different network segments.
  • Integration of Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) and identity awareness into all access scenarios.

“As part of our go-to-market strategy, the new ZoneZero version has been deployed by several of our leading channels in Asia as a preliminary phase before offering the solution to their large-enterprise customers. Next, we will take this unique solution to our dozens of partners all over the globe,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group.

Understanding the need for a ZTNA solution that will coherently and completely address all access scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has re-designed its ZTNA solution to create the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric (PAOF), incorporating the following modules:

  • Safe-T ZoneZero SDP - a client-less ZTNA module for non-VPN users.
  • Safe-T ZoneZero VPN - 1st ever ZTNA for existing VPNs.
  • Safe-T ZoneZero MFA - 1st ever client-less ZTNA for internal users.

Supporting all access use cases faced by organizations in one solution has been virtually impossible until recently. With the release of Safe-T’s new ZoneZero version, unification of all access scenarios under one solution has become a reality. The version is built on the following technologies:

  • Safe-T reverse-access, a patented outbound based technology.
  • Support for built-in and third-party MFA and Identity Providers (IdP) - REST API, biometric, OIDC, SAML, LDAP, reverse-auth, and more.
  • Support for leading commercial VPN and firewall solutions.
  • Reporting on all user and application activity.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero v4.4 removes the need to re-design the network and access flow, and allows organizations to support all Zero Trust access scenarios:

Disclaimer

