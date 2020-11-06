 

Aleafia Health Successful Outdoor Harvest Accelerates Product Portfolio Expansion

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its Port Perry Facility’s preliminary outdoor cannabis harvest results, where 50,000 plants have yielded approximately 31,200 kgs of dried cannabis flower at a cash cost per gram to harvest of $0.10.

“The 2020 harvest is a major step forward from our previous year’s results. It also represents a shift in focus, from producing extractable biomass, towards high quality dried flower tailored to adult-use consumers,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “An expanded dried flower offering is a key component of our product portfolio’s broader expansion. Along with many new, innovative Cannabis 2.0 launches in the near term, this marks an incredibly exciting growth period for Aleafia Health.”

  • Expansion of Adult-use Dried Flower Portfolio: 7,200 kgs of THC-dominant dried flower was harvested, of which a significant portion is now allocated for sale into the adult-use market. The Company will release an enhanced dried flower portfolio, including a pre-roll line with SKUs featuring different potencies, sizes and price points, tailored to key consumer segments. In contrast, the 2019 outdoor crop did not include any THC-dominant cultivars.
  • Input Material for New CBD Wellness Line: Additionally, 24,000 kgs of CBD-dominant dried flower was harvested, which will be used as inputs in the Company’s 2021 CBD wellness line of new formats, and in wholesale transactions.
  • $0.10 Cash Cost per Gram: The Company’s low cost cultivation advantage is solidified with a $0.10 cost per gram to harvest, which comprises all operating expenses including labour, consumables, services and staff overhead.
  • Testing Results: Preliminary test results indicate that cannabinoid content is again comparable to the results of identical cultivars grown indoor. While these results are extremely encouraging, the Company cautions that, as with last year, potency and quality control tests for the entire crop will not be completed for another two to three weeks.

All figures are approximations as drying and weighing for the final 15 per cent of the harvested crop will be completed throughout November.

Disclaimer

