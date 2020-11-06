Aleafia Health Successful Outdoor Harvest Accelerates Product Portfolio Expansion

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its Port Perry Facility’s preliminary outdoor cannabis harvest results, where 50,000 plants have yielded approximately 31,200 kgs of dried cannabis flower at a cash cost per gram to harvest of $0.10.



“The 2020 harvest is a major step forward from our previous year’s results. It also represents a shift in focus, from producing extractable biomass, towards high quality dried flower tailored to adult-use consumers,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “An expanded dried flower offering is a key component of our product portfolio’s broader expansion. Along with many new, innovative Cannabis 2.0 launches in the near term, this marks an incredibly exciting growth period for Aleafia Health.”