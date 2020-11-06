DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 9-month financials above expectations 06-Nov-2020 / 13:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mannheim. In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 32.3 million, EBITDA of EUR 21.7 million and a consolidated loss of EUR 14.3 million. Based on these results, the management board now expects the following figures for the full year:

Sales: EUR 37 to 40 million (previous forecast: EUR 33 to 37 million)

EBITDA: EUR 23 to 26 million (previous forecast: EUR 15 to 18 million)

Net loss: 15 to18 million EUR (previous forecast: EUR -20 million)

The improved development is mainly due to slightly higher sales at Cub Creek and proceeds from the partial realization of the securities portfolio built up in April.

Possible impairments and income or losses from securities transactions are not part of the forecast. The outlook is based on the assumption of an average oil price of 40 USD/barrel in the 4th quarter and an exchange rate of 1.18 EUR/USD.

The complete 9-month report is expected to be published by 12 November 2020.

For the definition of EBITDA, please refer to the homepage of Deutsche Rohstoff AG at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.

Mannheim, 6 November 2020

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de

