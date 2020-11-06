 

Cytokinetics Announces Six Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 13:30  |  64   |   |   

Primary Results from GALACTIC-HF to be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Cytokinetics to Host Investor/Media Event and Webcast Related to GALACTIC-HF Results on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced six presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, taking place online from November 13, 2020 – November 17, 2020, including the presentation of primary results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 event driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session, as well as five poster presentations.

Results from GALACTIC-HF, one of the largest heart failure trials ever conducted, will be presented at a live, virtual, embargoed AHA News Briefing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM CT.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Chronic Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF) Trial
Session: LBS.01 - Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: Vitamins, Minerals, Nutrients, and More
Speaker: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF
Date: November 13, 2020
Presentation Time: 10:35 – 10:45 AM CT

Cytokinetics Investor/Media Event

Cytokinetics will host an investor/media event related to the results of GALACTIC-HF on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET that will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/cytk/1388034 or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. An archived replay of the virtual event will be available via Cytokinetics’ website until November 13, 2021. Members of Cytokinetics’ senior management will be joined by the following physician experts:

Seite 1 von 5
Cytokinetics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Announces Six Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020 Primary Results from GALACTIC-HF to be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session Cytokinetics to Host Investor/Media Event and Webcast Related to GALACTIC-HF Results on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Cytokinetics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
Cytokinetics to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020
08.10.20
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients With Heart Failure

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
3
CYTOKINETICS Inc - Entwickler von niedermolekularen Therapeutika zur Verbesserung von Muskelfunktion