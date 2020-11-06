Cytokinetics Announces Six Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK ) today announced six presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, taking place online from November 13, 2020 – November 17, 2020, including the presentation of primary results from GALACTIC-HF ( G lobal A pproach to L owering A dverse C ardiac Outcomes T hrough I mproving C ontractility in H eart F ailure), the Phase 3 event driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session, as well as five poster presentations.

Cytokinetics to Host Investor/Media Event and Webcast Related to GALACTIC-HF Results on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET

Results from GALACTIC-HF, one of the largest heart failure trials ever conducted, will be presented at a live, virtual, embargoed AHA News Briefing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM CT.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Chronic Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF) Trial

Session: LBS.01 - Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: Vitamins, Minerals, Nutrients, and More

Speaker: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF

Date: November 13, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:35 – 10:45 AM CT

Cytokinetics Investor/Media Event

Cytokinetics will host an investor/media event related to the results of GALACTIC-HF on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET that will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/cytk/1388034 or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. An archived replay of the virtual event will be available via Cytokinetics’ website until November 13, 2021. Members of Cytokinetics’ senior management will be joined by the following physician experts: