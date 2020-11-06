 

Goldmoney Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US: XAUMF) (“Goldmoney”) (the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, will announce second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The Company’s financial results will be disseminated via press release and made available on SEDAR. In lieu of a conference call, shareholders of Goldmoney are encouraged to submit any questions to management by emailing ir@goldmoney.com.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Menē Inc. (TSXV:MENE), which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

