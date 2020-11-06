Revlon Announces Extension of the Early Tender Deadline for its Pending Exchange Offer

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon”) announced today that the Early Tender Deadline (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) for the previously-announced exchange offer and consent solicitation being conducted by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Revlon’s direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”), has been extended to the Expiration Time (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from the previous deadline of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) expired at 11:59 p.m. on November 5, 2020. All holders who validly tender their Notes prior to the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive the early tender/consent fee (as described in the Offering Memorandum).

In the Exchange Offer, the Company is offering to exchange any and all of the outstanding $342,785,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) for (i) the cash consideration or (ii) the Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the amended and restated Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated October 23, 2020. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default provisions from the Indenture governing the Notes.

As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 5, 2020, approximately $124,713,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (or approximately 36.38% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes) had been validly tendered into the Exchange Offer and not withdrawn.

The Exchange Offer will expire at the Expiration Time, subject to earlier termination, withdrawal or extension by the Company at its sole and absolute discretion.

Revlon expects to file a Form 12b-25 extension for its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The contents of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 30, 2020 (containing, among other things, certain of the Company’s preliminary results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020) are incorporated by reference in the Offering Memorandum.