 

Ocugen Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

First Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400 On Track to Enter the Clinic in 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today reported third quarter 2020 financial results along with a general business update.

“I am proud of the advancements we have made this quarter in developing our modifier gene therapy and novel biologic product candidates. We remain on-track to achieve multiple near and mid-term milestones with a plan to initiate four Phase 1/2a trials during 2021 and 2022. Additionally, I am pleased that we have raised approximately $28 million of gross proceeds in 2020, which have extended our cash runway for continued development of our product candidates,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

Business Highlights:

  • Steady Progress Towards Starting OCU400 Clinical Trials in 2021 – Ocugen has received materials for its Good Laboratory Practice (“GLP”) toxicology study from its manufacturing partner, CanSino Biologics Inc. Ocugen has commenced the detailed design of its two parallel Phase 1/2a trials and is on target to commence them in 2021.
  • Manufacturing Contract for OCU200 – In October 2020, Ocugen entered into an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd (“Kemwell”) to manufacture Ocugen’s biologic product candidate, OCU200. Kemwell offers proven expertise in supporting companies with process development and clinical and commercial manufacturing of biologicals. The agreement with Kemwell is a fundamental step for OCU200 to enter the clinic in the first half of 2022.
  • Full Repayment of Unsecured Notes – From July through October 2020, Ocugen made aggregate prepayments of $4.5 million on the unsecured notes associated with the April 2020 amendment and exchange of its Series A Warrants. Following the October 2020 prepayments, the unsecured notes have been repaid in full and are no longer outstanding.
  • Capital Raised – In the third quarter, Ocugen sold an aggregate of 27.0 million shares of common stock in an at-the-market offering commenced in August 2020, generating net proceeds of $10.1 million and increasing its cash runway into the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

  • Ocugen’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $19.3 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $7.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company had 162.0 million shares of common stock outstanding at September 30, 2020.
  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.7 million compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Ocugen reported a $0.07 loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a $3.55 loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Ocugen.com

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Katie Gallagher
kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com
+1 617-792-3937

(tables to follow)


OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

    September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 19,105,830     $ 7,444,052  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   652,893     1,322,167  
Asset held for sale       7,000,000  
Total current assets   19,758,723     15,766,219  
Property and equipment, net   214,100     222,464  
Restricted cash   151,196     151,016  
Other assets   415,555     667,747  
Total assets   $ 20,539,574     $ 16,807,446  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 222,340     $ 1,895,613  
Accrued expenses   2,333,733     2,270,045  
Short-term debt, net   1,210,645      
Operating lease obligation   164,808     172,310  
Other current liabilities   199,261     205,991  
Total current liabilities   4,130,787     4,543,959  
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease obligation, less current portion   42,746     163,198  
Long term debt, net   1,944,396     1,072,123  
Other non-current liabilities       9,755  
Total liabilities   6,117,929     5,789,035  
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock   1,621,480     527,467  
Treasury Stock   (47,864 )   (47,864 )
Additional paid-in capital   82,359,494     62,018,632  
Accumulated deficit   (69,511,465 )   (51,479,824 )
Total stockholders’ equity   14,421,645     11,018,411  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 20,539,574     $ 16,807,446  


OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues                
Collaboration revenue   $     $     $ 42,620     $  
Total revenues           42,620      
Operating expenses                
Research and development   1,477,382     1,305,461     4,759,569     6,338,530  
In-process research and development   7,000,000         7,000,000      
General and administrative   1,704,598     1,408,350     5,760,398     3,544,847  
Total operating expenses   10,181,980     2,713,811     17,519,967     9,883,377  
Loss from operations   (10,181,980 )   (2,713,811 )   (17,477,347 )   (9,883,377 )
Other income (expense)                
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities       (18,512,204 )       (19,896,626 )
Loss on debt conversion               (341,136 )
Interest income   42     136     594     1,107  
Interest expense   (291,909 )   (796,141 )   (554,801 )   (1,753,172 )
Other income (expense)       (751,261 )   (87 )   (751,493 )
Total other income (expense)   (291,867 )   (20,059,470 )   (554,294 )   (22,741,320 )
Net loss   $ (10,473,847 )   $ (22,773,281 )   $ (18,031,641 )   $ (32,624,697 )
Deemed dividend related to Warrant Exchange           (12,546,340 )    
Net loss to common stockholders   $ (10,473,847 )   $ (22,773,281 )   $ (30,577,981 )   $ (32,624,697 )
                 
Shares used in calculating net loss per common share — basic and diluted   141,591,218     6,411,308     92,764,157     5,839,840  
Net loss per share of common stock — basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (3.55 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (5.59 )

Ocugen Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results First Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400 On Track to Enter the Clinic in 2021MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative …

