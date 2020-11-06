 

NexTech Hires Felix Ritscher as Head of IT and Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 13:30  |  76   |   |   

In preparation for hyper-growth and business demand needs for its Fortune 500 customers new security by design and scalable IT operations are being implemented

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that it has hired security and IT infrastructure expert Felix Ritscher as its Head of Information Technology and Security. As the company has signed up more fortune 500 global companies to its platforms, new security, IT, and hyper-scaling technology is being implemented.

Ritscher is based in Raleigh, NC and brings over 15 years of experience in IT services, infrastructure, and cybersecurity to the NexTech team. He has been a leader for IT services, infrastructure and security in organizations including the Bundeswehr’s (Germany’s federal armed forces) where he held a principal role in designing the IT infrastructure for the simulation and test environment, and the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) where he oversaw international teams serving over 200,000 customers for the organization’s 28 member nations at the time. In his most recent role, he was the Director of Cybersecurity Operations and engineering at PRA Health Services.

In his new role, Ritscher will be responsible for ensuring NexTech’s InfernoAR technology is stable, scalable, and secure. He will create a modern security by design framework that is more robust than current standards demand, and which is better prepared for the changing threat environment as education, events and e-commerce continue to rely heavily on virtual experience technologies. In addition to security, he will also focus on enhancing IT operations and centralizing services for cost optimization. This proactive effort will help the company scale rapidly while remaining cost-effective. Finally, Ritscher will be in charge of building an IT and security team that is fit for purpose as the company rapidly grows.

Felix Ritscher, Head of Information Technology and Security comments “When I was introduced to NexTech, what stuck out to me was the passion and pride the team has in creating a virtual experience product that is uniquely geared towards businesses and which provides innovation in industries that need forward-thinking solutions to survive. I believe that I’ll be able to bring this same passion and dedication to big picture strategic growth to help expand the business and support NexTech’s customers with a more robust security,” He continues, “Augmented reality and virtual reality have always been an interest of mine, managing teams and driving security and IT operations has been my professional experience. To be able to combine personal interests with professional skills makes this position a perfect fit. I’m excited to be a part of the NexTech team and look forward to helping them prepare for stable, scalable and secure growth.”

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech Hires Felix Ritscher as Head of IT and Security In preparation for hyper-growth and business demand needs for its Fortune 500 customers new security by design and scalable IT operations are being implementedVANCOUVER, British Columbia and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
NexTech AR Solutions to Release Q3 Earnings on November 12, 2020
04.11.20
Ryerson University To Use NexTech’s AR Solutions For Their 2020 Fall Graduation
03.11.20
NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market
30.10.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th
29.10.20
Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual
28.10.20
Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event
23.10.20
NexTech’s Virtual Events Platform to Host UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit
21.10.20
NexTech Music Industry AR App ‘AiRShow’ Launching NEW Ticketing Capabilities
20.10.20
Enterprise Florida Choses NexTech’s InfernoAR for Virtual, International Trade Shows
13.10.20
NexTech’s AR Music App AirShow to Feature Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos For AXR+EXP Global Virtual Concert Series October 16th

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
58
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?