NexTech Hires Felix Ritscher as Head of IT and Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that it has hired security and IT infrastructure expert Felix Ritscher as its Head of Information Technology and Security. As the company has signed up more fortune 500 global companies to its platforms, new security, IT, and hyper-scaling technology is being implemented.

Ritscher is based in Raleigh, NC and brings over 15 years of experience in IT services, infrastructure, and cybersecurity to the NexTech team. He has been a leader for IT services, infrastructure and security in organizations including the Bundeswehr’s (Germany’s federal armed forces) where he held a principal role in designing the IT infrastructure for the simulation and test environment, and the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) where he oversaw international teams serving over 200,000 customers for the organization’s 28 member nations at the time. In his most recent role, he was the Director of Cybersecurity Operations and engineering at PRA Health Services.

In his new role, Ritscher will be responsible for ensuring NexTech’s InfernoAR technology is stable, scalable, and secure. He will create a modern security by design framework that is more robust than current standards demand, and which is better prepared for the changing threat environment as education, events and e-commerce continue to rely heavily on virtual experience technologies. In addition to security, he will also focus on enhancing IT operations and centralizing services for cost optimization. This proactive effort will help the company scale rapidly while remaining cost-effective. Finally, Ritscher will be in charge of building an IT and security team that is fit for purpose as the company rapidly grows.

Felix Ritscher, Head of Information Technology and Security comments “When I was introduced to NexTech, what stuck out to me was the passion and pride the team has in creating a virtual experience product that is uniquely geared towards businesses and which provides innovation in industries that need forward-thinking solutions to survive. I believe that I’ll be able to bring this same passion and dedication to big picture strategic growth to help expand the business and support NexTech’s customers with a more robust security,” He continues, “Augmented reality and virtual reality have always been an interest of mine, managing teams and driving security and IT operations has been my professional experience. To be able to combine personal interests with professional skills makes this position a perfect fit. I’m excited to be a part of the NexTech team and look forward to helping them prepare for stable, scalable and secure growth.”